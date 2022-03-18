Peterhead: Jason Brown admits players are frustrated with team’s fortunes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport Football Peterhead FC

Peterhead: Jason Brown admits players are frustrated with team’s fortunes

By Jamie Durent
March 18, 2022, 11:45 am
Peterhead defender Jason Brown in action against Dundee
Peterhead defender Jason Brown in action against Dundee

Peterhead defender Jason Brown admits the players are frustrated with where they find themselves in League One.

Performances have been decent but results have not followed, with Peterhead scrapping to avoid being dragged into the relegation play-off place.

One win in 11 games does not make pretty reading for a team who had ambitions of reaching the play-offs at the start of the season.

With seven games remaining, starting with Alloa Athletic on Saturday, the fight is on to salvage their season.

“It’s been frustrating but this is where we are now. We have to embrace it,” said Brown. “We have to take it all in our stride.

“We’ve said all season we feel we’ve been competitive in every game, apart from the couple of times we’ve played Cove.

Jason Brown
Jason Brown

“It’s still reasonably tight where we are and we know a couple of wins can get us back up the way. We’re still look to be as positive as we can and finish the season strongly.

“Performances have been pretty good, it’s just that bit of quality in the final third, or things not dropping for us. Teams then go up the park and they’re getting that bit of luck, which happens when things are not going your way.

“Getting that win will give everyone a big lift and can have a snowball effect, where we can kick on.”

Brown has missed the last five league games due to an ankle injury, but came through training during the week as he bids to help improve Peterhead’s fortunes during the run-in.

“I’m itching to get back,” he said. “It was only my first training session on Tuesday but if the gaffer thinks I’m ready to go in and help, that’s what I’ll do.

Peterhead players celebrate Niah Payne's opening goal.
Peterhead players celebrate Niah Payne’s opening goal against Alloa in October

“We’ve seen a few areas defensively where we can be better and if I can help that, then that’ll be good for me. I’m looking forward to getting back on the pitch and winning games again.

“I just don’t know what to do with myself when I’m not playing, going down to training and not being able to take part.

“Things have not been going well results-wise but we’ve not been playing badly. We’ve come out on the wrong side of a few slack individual mistakes.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]