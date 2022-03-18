Peterhead: Jason Brown admits players are frustrated with team’s fortunes

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Peterhead defender Jason Brown admits the players are frustrated with where they find themselves in League One.

Performances have been decent but results have not followed, with Peterhead scrapping to avoid being dragged into the relegation play-off place.

One win in 11 games does not make pretty reading for a team who had ambitions of reaching the play-offs at the start of the season.

With seven games remaining, starting with Alloa Athletic on Saturday, the fight is on to salvage their season.

“It’s been frustrating but this is where we are now. We have to embrace it,” said Brown. “We have to take it all in our stride.

“We’ve said all season we feel we’ve been competitive in every game, apart from the couple of times we’ve played Cove.

“It’s still reasonably tight where we are and we know a couple of wins can get us back up the way. We’re still look to be as positive as we can and finish the season strongly.

“Performances have been pretty good, it’s just that bit of quality in the final third, or things not dropping for us. Teams then go up the park and they’re getting that bit of luck, which happens when things are not going your way.

“Getting that win will give everyone a big lift and can have a snowball effect, where we can kick on.”

Brown has missed the last five league games due to an ankle injury, but came through training during the week as he bids to help improve Peterhead’s fortunes during the run-in.

“I’m itching to get back,” he said. “It was only my first training session on Tuesday but if the gaffer thinks I’m ready to go in and help, that’s what I’ll do.

“We’ve seen a few areas defensively where we can be better and if I can help that, then that’ll be good for me. I’m looking forward to getting back on the pitch and winning games again.

“I just don’t know what to do with myself when I’m not playing, going down to training and not being able to take part.

“Things have not been going well results-wise but we’ve not been playing badly. We’ve come out on the wrong side of a few slack individual mistakes.”