Peterhead FC

Aberdeen youngster Ryan Duncan earns Scotland under-19 call-up

By Jamie Durent
March 21, 2022, 4:30 pm
Aberdeen youngster Ryan Duncan in action for Peterhead
Aberdeen youngster Ryan Duncan in action for Peterhead

Aberdeen youngster Ryan Duncan has been called up to the Scotland under-19 squad after impressing on loan at Peterhead.

Duncan has been drafted into the squad for qualifying for the under-19 European Championships, with games against Turkey, Hungary and Israel between March 23 and 29.

He comes into the squad for Rangers defender Leon King.

The 18-year-old has scored twice in 10 appearances for Peterhead this season under Jim McInally and has impressed in what is his first taste of senior football.

After a groin injury hampered him during the first half of the season, he made his comeback in December and scored his first senior goal against East Fife.

He also penned a new deal with the Dons, to extend his stay until the summer of 2024.

Duncan has previously been involved with the Scotland under-16s and under-17s but this is his first stint with the under-19s, after being handed an opportunity by ex-Aberdeen man and Scotland coach Billy Stark.

As a result, he will miss Peterhead’s League One fixture against Falkirk on Saturday.

