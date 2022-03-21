Aberdeen youngster Ryan Duncan earns Scotland under-19 call-up

Aberdeen youngster Ryan Duncan has been called up to the Scotland under-19 squad after impressing on loan at Peterhead.
Duncan has been drafted into the squad for qualifying for the under-19 European Championships, with games against Turkey, Hungary and Israel between March 23 and 29.
He comes into the squad for Rangers defender Leon King.
#SCO19s squad update:
IN: Ryan Duncan.
OUT: Leon King.#YoungTeam https://t.co/3z9C2r4Siw pic.twitter.com/NHZ9LkkeeE
— Scotland National Team (@ScotlandNT) March 21, 2022
The 18-year-old has scored twice in 10 appearances for Peterhead this season under Jim McInally and has impressed in what is his first taste of senior football.
After a groin injury hampered him during the first half of the season, he made his comeback in December and scored his first senior goal against East Fife.
He also penned a new deal with the Dons, to extend his stay until the summer of 2024.
Duncan has previously been involved with the Scotland under-16s and under-17s but this is his first stint with the under-19s, after being handed an opportunity by ex-Aberdeen man and Scotland coach Billy Stark.
As a result, he will miss Peterhead’s League One fixture against Falkirk on Saturday.