Peterhead: Jim McInally delighted with Ryan Duncan’s international call

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Peterhead boss Jim McInally was delighted for Ryan Duncan to receive the recognition of an international call-up for Scotland.

Duncan joined up with the under-19s this week for their European Championship qualifying triple-header in Hungary.

The teenage midfielder, who is loan from Aberdeen, was an unused substitute on Wednesday as Scotland won their first game 2-1 against Turkey. They face Hungary on Saturday and then Israel on Tuesday.

Duncan has impressed in his first taste of senior football, despite Peterhead’s struggles at the wrong end of League One. He has been a regular for McInally, after overcoming a groin injury earlier in the season.

“I’m delighted for the boy but gutted for the team. It’ll be good for him though,” said McInally.

“It was quite good for him that he got that wee lift as he knew he’d not had a great game last weekend. But he takes it quite well.

“That’s all part of his learning process. He’s not going to get that sort of experience anywhere else.”

As a result of his international obligations, Duncan will miss the Blue Toon’s trip to Falkirk this weekend. He has scored twice in 12 appearances for the club after joining from the Dons.

Peterhead have had Andy McDonald’s red card overturned, after he was sent off late on against Alloa Athletic. The Blue Toon had submitted an appeal earlier in the week after the centre-back’s late dismissal against the Wasps.

Goalkeeper Lenny Wilson will also remain at Brora Rangers for the time being, after initially joining an emergency loan. The Cattachs are likely to need Wilson for their upcoming Highland League Cup final against Buckie Thistle, with Joe Malin injured and Ruardhri Nicol unavailable.

“We’ll play it week by week,” added McInally. “Their other goalie is cup-tied and while he’s there, he’ll be playing.”