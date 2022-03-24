Peterhead: Jim McInally delighted with Ryan Duncan’s international call

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport Football Peterhead FC

Peterhead: Jim McInally delighted with Ryan Duncan’s international call

By Jamie Durent
March 24, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: March 24, 2022, 2:09 pm
Ryan Duncan in action for Peterhead
Ryan Duncan in action for Peterhead

Peterhead boss Jim McInally was delighted for Ryan Duncan to receive the recognition of an international call-up for Scotland.

Duncan joined up with the under-19s this week for their European Championship qualifying triple-header in Hungary.

The teenage midfielder, who is loan from Aberdeen, was an unused substitute on Wednesday as Scotland won their first game 2-1 against Turkey. They face Hungary on Saturday and then Israel on Tuesday.

Duncan has impressed in his first taste of senior football, despite Peterhead’s struggles at the wrong end of League One. He has been a regular for McInally, after overcoming a groin injury earlier in the season.

“I’m delighted for the boy but gutted for the team. It’ll be good for him though,” said McInally.

“It was quite good for him that he got that wee lift as he knew he’d not had a great game last weekend. But he takes it quite well.

Peterhead boss Jim McInally.
Peterhead boss Jim McInally

“That’s all part of his learning process. He’s not going to get that sort of experience anywhere else.”

As a result of his international obligations, Duncan will miss the Blue Toon’s trip to Falkirk this weekend. He has scored twice in 12 appearances for the club after joining from the Dons.

Peterhead have had Andy McDonald’s red card overturned, after he was sent off late on against Alloa Athletic. The Blue Toon had submitted an appeal earlier in the week after the centre-back’s late dismissal against the Wasps.

Goalkeeper Lenny Wilson will also remain at Brora Rangers for the time being, after initially joining an emergency loan. The Cattachs are likely to need Wilson for their upcoming Highland League Cup final against Buckie Thistle, with Joe Malin injured and Ruardhri Nicol unavailable.

“We’ll play it week by week,” added McInally. “Their other goalie is cup-tied and while he’s there, he’ll be playing.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal