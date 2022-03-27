Peterhead 1-0 Falkirk: Blue Toon take major step towards survival with Bairns win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Peterhead 1-0 Falkirk: Blue Toon take major step towards survival with Bairns win

By Reporter
March 27, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: March 27, 2022, 9:35 am
Jack Brown celebrates his winner for Peterhead.
Jack Brown celebrates his winner for Peterhead.

Jack Brown’s first half strike gave the Blue Toon a much needed three points to help them move four points clear of second bottom Dumbarton and end a four-game winless run.

The goal came after 36 minutes with former Rothes player Brown scoring for the first time for the club after Robbie Mutch spilled Grant Savoury’s effort.

Brown almost added a second when his effort was blocked on the line by Paul Watson and Savoury also went close, his effort going just wide of the left hand post.

Skipper Scott Brown had a late attempt which forced a good save from Mutch and to complete a miserable afternoon for the visitors, substitute Jaime Wilson was sent off for a second yellow card.

Peterhead assistant manager Davie Nicholls felt the result had been coming for a while.

He said: “I’ve been saying the same thing over the weeks and it’s like a broken record.

“This time we got the rewards we probably deserved over the last few weeks.

“We were at it from the get go and kept it tight at the back, it was a terrific performance.

“From the goalie, right through, even the subs that came on, they were giving everything, putting their bodies on the line and I think that’s testament to the commitment from the players.

“I think everybody contributed today and I think we were sharper than Falkirk, we pressed them and we looked fitter than them which is fantastic for our boys being part-time.”

Jack Brown beats Robbie Mutch with a lob only to see his effort cleared off the line.  

Goalscorer Brown was delighted to get his opening goal for the Blue Toon.

He said: “I’ve been waiting a wee while for it and I was hoping it would have come earlier but I can’t really complain.

“I’m a wee bit annoyed that I didn’t get the second one but I’m just delighted we were able to see it out. I thought we were really good defensively.

“It was an unusual role for me playing right wing but I’m just looking to work as hard as I can and prove to people that I can play at this level.

“I’ve a lot to prove to myself as well after getting released from Inverness when I was younger but I’m just looking to work as hard as I can.

“Everyone was buzzing after that. We know we’re a good team and everyone today was just brilliant.”

Midfielder Simon Ferry is also well aware of the importance of the victory.

He said: “It is a massive three points, with Dumbarton getting a draw, it was important that we got the win.

“We’d only won two out of 16 so it was all about winning.

“We didn’t just want to kick the ball up the pitch for 90 minutes and I thought we mixed up the game well today.

“The boys made good decisions, when to play, when to turn them and in general I thought the pressing was really good.

“It’s tough for me, with my back issues which has played up this year, so it’s been frustrating this season.

“Every game will be massive between now and the end of the season. We have a big game at Clyde, where we have a good record and then probably the big one, depending on results next week, at Dumbarton.”

