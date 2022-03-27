Peterhead 1-0 Falkirk: Blue Toon take major step towards survival with Bairns win

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Jack Brown’s first half strike gave the Blue Toon a much needed three points to help them move four points clear of second bottom Dumbarton and end a four-game winless run.

The goal came after 36 minutes with former Rothes player Brown scoring for the first time for the club after Robbie Mutch spilled Grant Savoury’s effort.

Brown almost added a second when his effort was blocked on the line by Paul Watson and Savoury also went close, his effort going just wide of the left hand post.

Skipper Scott Brown had a late attempt which forced a good save from Mutch and to complete a miserable afternoon for the visitors, substitute Jaime Wilson was sent off for a second yellow card.

Peterhead assistant manager Davie Nicholls felt the result had been coming for a while.

He said: “I’ve been saying the same thing over the weeks and it’s like a broken record.

“This time we got the rewards we probably deserved over the last few weeks.

“We were at it from the get go and kept it tight at the back, it was a terrific performance.

“From the goalie, right through, even the subs that came on, they were giving everything, putting their bodies on the line and I think that’s testament to the commitment from the players.

“I think everybody contributed today and I think we were sharper than Falkirk, we pressed them and we looked fitter than them which is fantastic for our boys being part-time.”

Goalscorer Brown was delighted to get his opening goal for the Blue Toon.

He said: “I’ve been waiting a wee while for it and I was hoping it would have come earlier but I can’t really complain.

“I’m a wee bit annoyed that I didn’t get the second one but I’m just delighted we were able to see it out. I thought we were really good defensively.

“It was an unusual role for me playing right wing but I’m just looking to work as hard as I can and prove to people that I can play at this level.

“I’ve a lot to prove to myself as well after getting released from Inverness when I was younger but I’m just looking to work as hard as I can.

“Everyone was buzzing after that. We know we’re a good team and everyone today was just brilliant.”

Midfielder Simon Ferry is also well aware of the importance of the victory.

He said: “It is a massive three points, with Dumbarton getting a draw, it was important that we got the win.

“We’d only won two out of 16 so it was all about winning.

“We didn’t just want to kick the ball up the pitch for 90 minutes and I thought we mixed up the game well today.

“The boys made good decisions, when to play, when to turn them and in general I thought the pressing was really good.

“It’s tough for me, with my back issues which has played up this year, so it’s been frustrating this season.

“Every game will be massive between now and the end of the season. We have a big game at Clyde, where we have a good record and then probably the big one, depending on results next week, at Dumbarton.”