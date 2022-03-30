Peterhead defender Rico Quitongo launches racial discrimination action against former club Airdrieonians

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport Football Peterhead FC

Peterhead defender Rico Quitongo launches racial discrimination action against former club Airdrieonians

By Ryan Cryle
March 30, 2022, 2:53 pm Updated: March 31, 2022, 11:37 am
Peterhead's Rico Quitongo is challenged by Airdrie's Brody Paterson. Picture by Wullie Marr/DCT Media
Peterhead's Rico Quitongo is challenged by Airdrie's Brody Paterson. Picture by Wullie Marr/DCT Media

Peterhead defender Rico Quitongo is taking former club Airdrieonians to an employment tribunal over alleged racial discrimination.

Quitongo, 22, claimed he was racially abused by one of the Diamonds’ own fans during a League One game against Queen’s Park in September, however, Airdrie said at the time an investigation found ‘insufficient evidence’.

This led to Quitongo deciding to leave the club – having spent a six-week stretch out of the team and having only made three more appearances after the incident. He moved to the Blue Toon, who are also in League One, in January.

The Equality and Human Rights Commission and PFA Scotland – the professional footballers’ union for Scotland – are now funding a legal action against Airdrieonians by Quitongo. He alleges his former club’s handling of the situation amounted to ‘racial discrimination and victimisation’.

Quitongo’s case is the first in Scotland to be funded through the EHRC’s new race discrimination fund, which launched last year.

A statement from the two bodies helping fund the case, said:  “An employment tribunal claim has now been raised, and we await a date for the hearing. Together the EHRC and PFA Scotland look forward to the outcome of the tribunal.”

Lynn Welsh, head of legal and compliance at the Equality and Human Rights Commission in Scotland, said: “There is no place for racism in football, or any other part of our society.

“As the equality regulator for Great Britain, the EHRC are pleased to support this case through our race discrimination fund.

“Every employer should understand their responsibilities, and what the consequences are for not following the law.

“As both employers, and as part of their wider community, football clubs have an important role to play in tackling discrimination.

“That starts with their duty to protect their employees, including the players on the pitch who are too often still subject to racist abuse.”

Margaret Gribbon, solicitor at Bridge Employment Solicitors, who are representing Quitongo, said:  “Rico is strongly committed to pursuing this legal claim in an effort to ensure that no other footballer experiences what he has.

“He hopes to effect much-needed change, by exposing the gap between anti-racism rhetoric and the realities faced daily by footballers subjected to racist abuse and discrimination.

“He is extremely grateful to PFA Scotland and the Equality and Human Rights Commission for their support.”

A statement released by Airdrieonians read: “Airdrieonians Football Club abhors all forms of discrimination and take a zero tolerance approach to racism.

“Airdrieonians conducted its own investigation and found that there was insufficient evidence to sustain the complaint made from a supporter.

“Airdrieonians also reported all matters to Police Scotland who, Airdrieonians understand, investigated and no criminal prosecution resulted.

“Claims have been made to the Employment Tribunal by Mr Quitongo. Those claims are denied in the entirety. No further comment will be made out of respect for those ongoing legal proceedings.”

Following news of the claim made by Quitongo against his former employers, the Scottish FA announced they would also be investigating.

A statement said: “The Scottish FA has initiated an investigation into race discrimination claims made by Rico Quitongo against his former club, Airdrieonians FC.

“We are aware that an employment tribunal claim has been raised by the player, supported by PFA Scotland and the Equality and Human Rights Commission, and await the outcome of that tribunal.

“The Scottish FA condemns all forms of racist and discriminatory behaviour. Indeed, our Equality Vision states that ‘everybody should have the opportunity to participate in football at all levels, and that no individual should be discriminated against’.”

 

