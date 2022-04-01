Peterhead midfielder Jack Brown aiming to build on a weekend to remember

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Peterhead midfielder Jack Brown had a weekend to remember after opening his account for the Blue Toon in style.

Brown’s first goal for the club since joining from Highland League Rothes in January could not have been better timed as Jim McInally’s side beat Falkirk 1-0 to pick up their first points since a 4-3 win against Dumbarton on February 26.

For Brown, it was a landmark occasion in more ways than one.

He said: “It was a good weekend for myself. It was my dad’s birthday on Saturday, so to get my first goal and for it to be the winner made it a special day all round.

“It was a huge game for us, but every game is going to be massive for us now. We’re desperate for wins as we look to move up the table.

“I felt we were the better side overall and we did really well to get the win.”

Bairns win can be a turning point for Blue Toon

The 20-year-old has been a regular feature of McInally’s side following his arrival from Rothes and it has been a challenging period for the Blue Toon.

The performances have been good even if the results have not followed, but Brown hopes the hard-fought win against the Bairns can be a turning point.

He said: “I only arrived in January, but I saw straight away how good a team I had joined. We play some really good football here.

“I could also see we were prone to giving away sloppy soft goals.

“We lost 5-2 to Cove, but there has only been one goal in the other games we’ve played and we’ve kept coming out on the wrong side of them.

“The quality has always been there though and we’ve been able to set our stall out and be better defensively and on Saturday we showed we can defend and score.

“Now we have to try to build on that.”

Bully Wee next challenge for Peterhead

The win for the Blue Toon against Falkirk has taken McInally’s men four points clear of second-bottom Dumbarton.

But it is seventh-placed Clyde who are now in Peterhead’s sights and Brown believes he and his team-mates can head to Broadwood this weekend with confidence as they look to close the five-point gap on the Bully Wee.

He said: “The boys were saying we have done well at Clyde in the past, but we know they are a good side. We just have to focus on what we can do.

“It’s a massive game, but there is going to be a few of them in the weeks ahead.

“The important thing is being able to go there with confidence after such an important win against Falkirk.

“Last weekend’s result has given everyone a boost.”