Peterhead gear up for start of a pivotal week in their League One season

Peterhead manager Jim McInally insists the only way is up as he looks to move further away from the play-off spot in League one.

The Blue Toon’s 1-0 win against Falkirk last weekend has taken them four points clear of second-bottom Dumbarton and five points behind today’s opponents Clyde, who are in seventh.

The next two weekends will shape what is at stake in the bottom half of the division, with the ninth-placed Sons facing Alloa while Peterhead are at Broadwood.

Next weekend the Blue Toon travel to Dumbarton, while Clyde travel to Alloa.

McInally knows both games will be vital.

He said: “We’ve got a chance in the next couple of games to put ourselves in a very good position, but we have to take the Clyde game first.

“Psychologically it is important as we know, if we can beat them, we’ll only be two points behind them.

“East Fife at the bottom will now be looking to try to catch Dumbarton and we want to keep it that way by moving up the table.

“It’s a different pressure at the bottom of the table and you don’t enjoy being part of it.”

Reinforcements return for trip to Clyde

Jack Brown’s first goal for the Blue Toon helped them secure a vital three points against Falkirk last weekend and McInally believes the result was long overdue.

The Blue Toon boss is also pleased to see his options increase ahead of the vital run-in.

He said: “The result didn’t change anything for me. I know we’ve been playing well and training has been good. We were due one.

“We’ve got Andy McCarthy and Ryan Duncan back, which is great at this time of the season.

“With the games so important now, you want to be as strong as you can be and they will both help us on that front.”

Blue Toon boss expects another tense tussle with the Bully Wee

Following draws in their last two meetings with the Bully Wee, McInally is anticipating another hard-fought encounter against Danny Lennon’s side.

Peterhead have a good record at Broadwood, but McInally knows his side will have to play well if they are to pick up the three points he craves.

He said: “I think Clyde have done brilliantly this year. They’re part-time, they were knocked out of the Scottish Cup early and there was the David Goodwillie fiasco.

“It has been a lot to deal with as a club, but they have come through it.

“They are such a hard team to beat. They are so stodgy to play against, as we know – as our last two games against them have ended in draws when we should have won them both.

“They are a team who always seems to find a way.

“We’ve done well down there though and we’re looking forward to the game.

“It’s a decent pitch at this time of year and as we can see they are hard to find right now.

“I’m not a lover of the artificial pitches, but some of them are better to play on than some of the grass pitches at the minute.”