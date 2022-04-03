Grant Savoury strikes twice in 3-0 win at Clyde as Peterhead move closer to catching hosts in League One

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport Football Peterhead FC

Grant Savoury strikes twice in 3-0 win at Clyde as Peterhead move closer to catching hosts in League One

By Reporter
April 3, 2022, 11:45 am
Peterhead midfielder Grant Savoury shoots for goal against Montrose
Peterhead midfielder Grant Savoury.

Grant Savoury was Peterhead’s two-goal hero in a crucial 3-0 League One win over Clyde at Broadwood.

It is a result which means the Blue Toon head to ninth-placed Dumbarton – four points and one place below them – next weekend looking both down and up the table.

Savoury’s double and a fine Hamish Ritchie strike may not have completely shaken off the Sons and the threat of relegation. However, a second successive win for Jim McInally’s side has also taken them to within two points of Clyde a place above them in seventh.

Savoury said: “It is about time we got a result like this. We have been playing well and not getting the results our football has deserved.

“However, at this final stage of the season, we are now scoring the goals we deserve.”

The former Celtic youth went close on eight minutes when he ran on to Andrew McCarthy’s pass and forced Joshua Bradley-Hurst into a low save.

Seven minutes later, the home goalkeeper was beaten when Savoury played a one-two with Niah Payne before firing a bouncing shot into the net.

Peterhead were almost pegged back in bizarre fashion on 28 minutes when a tackle from Clyde’s Sam Jamieson 18 yards out sent the ball looping over Brett Long. The Blue Toon keeper was able to palm the ball off his line only to see it drop to Jamieson, who looked set to net until Long stuck out a foot to block.

A break from Ritchie on 31 minutes was halted with a pass-back that Bradley-Hurst was forced to pick up, but Scott Brown’s shot from the resulting indirect free-kick was blocked by a sea of Clyde jerseys.

Brown went close with a 25-yard effort early in the second half, but a second goal did arrive on 55 minutes when McCarthy picked out Ritchie, who cut in in from the right and curled a left-foot shot high into the far corner.

It was game-over on 63 minutes when substitute Owen Cairns crossed and Savoury looped in a header from 12 yards.

Savoury added: “I surprised myself with the header. I saw the ball coming in and I noticed their defender was in no-man’s land. I thought, if I attacked it, I may get something. Luckily enough, I got there before the goalkeeper and it went in.”

A win in their next outing would create a seven-point gap to the Sons, with Savoury saying: “We have hit a bit of form, so we can look positively at it.”

Manager McInally is also encouraging positivity from his players as the season ticks down, saying: “Every team is under pressure, but we played well and deserved the win.

“I am pleased for Grant, but I am pleased that the players were rewarded for continuing to play in the right manner.

“I know Dumbarton also won, but we have a chance of catching Clyde now and that is how we should be looking at it.

“It would be great to pull them in.”

 

