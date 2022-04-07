Peterhead: Rico Quitongo looking up the League One table, rather than down

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Rico Quitongo insists back-to-back wins have Peterhead looking up the table rather than to the relegation places below them.

The Blue Toon have done their survival prospects the world of good with wins against Falkirk and Clyde, after a barren run which put them in trouble.

But they followed up a 1-0 win against Falkirk with an emphatic 3-0 win at Clyde, which puts them four points clear of Saturday’s opponents Dumbarton.

Things had been looking bleak at one stage for Peterhead, but Quitongo reckons the squad remaining positive and united has pulled them through.

Victory against the Sons this weekend would put them well clear of danger, but Quitongo says the aim is on chasing Alloa and Clyde above them.

“We’re looking up the table – they are only two points ahead of us,” he said. “They play each other on Saturday too.

“I was at Dumbarton last season in the relegation position and it’s not a great feeling. But we’ve got more than enough to be really safe.

“It would be an underachievement this year as we should be a lot higher than where we are. But we can build from that for next season.

“Dumbarton are a fairly new team and it’s going to be a hard game. It will be physical game. They need the points and so do we.”

Quitongo arrived at Peterhead in January after leaving Airdrieonians and has thrived after having a run of games again.

He has spent the last few games at right-back – opposite to his natural side – and helped gain two key wins.

“It’s something I’ve always wanted to try,” added Quitongo. “I’m not saying I was Cafu or anything, but I gave it my best and we’ve had two wins.

“It’s something new for me and I’m loving it. I’d never played there before, but it helps me and it helps the team.

“From my first game here I could see we had a top team. We always try to play football, which is quite unusual in this league.

“It’s a great bunch of boys and they’ve welcomed me from day one. It’s great to have a manager, Davie (Nicholls) and Si (Ferry), as they are so supportive and encouraging.

“They tell you what you need to hear and sometimes you need to hear home truths. That’s what you need when things aren’t going so well.”