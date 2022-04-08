Brett Long reckons Peterhead players are playing for Blue Toon futures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Brett Long reckons Peterhead players are playing for Blue Toon futures

By Jamie Durent
April 8, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: April 8, 2022, 1:38 pm
Brett Long, centre, in action for Peterhead against Clyde
Peterhead goalkeeper Brett Long says players could be playing for their futures in the Blue Toon’s remaining games.

Jim McInally’s side have four games left this season and are four points clear of the relegation play-off place.

That spot is currently occupied by Dumbarton, who welcome Peterhead on Saturday.

The club has perhaps underachieved for what their players expected at the start of the season, however, for management and the Blue Toon hierarchy survival has been the main goal.

Numerous players find themselves out of contract at the end of the season and may well be looking to keep themselves in McInally’s thoughts for next year.

“We want to finish the season as strong as possible,” said Peterhead stopper Long. “Nobody knows what’s going to happen next season – with contract talks, they’re waiting to see what league we’re going to be in.

“The manager will be wanting a sore head with what players to pick. Everyone needs to perform to keep in his thoughts and other people will be fighting for contracts.

Peterhead goalkeeper Brett Long
“I’ve loved it here. The fans have been great with me and I’ve really enjoyed it. I’d been at East Fife the last few years and they are struggling this year.

“We’d missed out on the play-offs in the last three seasons. Last season was the toughest one to take as we missed out on goal-difference.

“It was my time to move on and Peterhead has proven to be a great choice.”

After a run of one win in 12 games, the Buchan outfit have recorded back-to-back wins against Clyde and Falkirk to boost their survival hopes.

In the process they have kept two shutouts and turned their impressive recent performances into concrete results.

“I can’t complain with two clean sheets,” added Long. “The boys have been doing fine and we’ve been gelling more as the weeks go on.

“When we played Falkirk, we were the much better team. They only had one or two shots on target and I did my job to keep the ball out of the net.

“When you’re going into these games not conceding many goals, you’re going to have a chance.”

The relegation battle at the foot of League One has become a three-horse race in recent weeks, but East Fife are now looking destined for the fourth tier, being seven points adrift.

But Dumbarton will still be scrapping for points to get to safety, with a win against Peterhead on home soil vital to their chances of avoiding the relegation play-offs.

“They are fighting for their lives and we just need to keep them at bay, making sure we get the win,” said Long.

“It’s a massive game, probably the biggest one of the seasons for us. We prepare for each game the same, but this one means so much to both teams.”

