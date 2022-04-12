Peterhead assistant Davie Nicholls urges players to earn new contracts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Peterhead assistant Davie Nicholls urges players to earn new contracts

By Jamie Durent
April 12, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: April 12, 2022, 11:52 am
Peterhead assistant boss Davie Nicholls insists players will have to earn their new contracts at Balmoor for next season.

The remaining fixtures are an opportunity for those without a deal for the 2022-23 campaign to prove they should be part of Jim McInally’s plans.

Peterhead cut their budget ahead of the start of this season and opted to go with a more youthful squad.

Some signings have been brought in on longer deals, such as David Wilson, Grant Savoury and Jack Brown. But there are a number of players who do not have deals for next season, such as Brett Long, Rico Quitongo, Andy McDonald, Andy McCarthy, Russell McLean and Niah Payne.

Skipper Scott Brown has previously indicated he will assess his options in the summer after January interest from Ayr United.

“It’s the same as any walk of life – you need to show people you’re worth that contract or that employment,” said Nicholls.

“The money isn’t as freely available as it was in the past. Not just at Peterhead, but at every club. Everybody is cutting their cloth as money is tight, after everything that has been going on with Covid.

“If you want to get a contract, you need to make sure you’re earning it. There’s a lot of clubs out there, as well as ourselves, where the money is not there right now.

Nicholls stressed that he and McInally have been impressed with the contributions from the whole squad this season.

“You’re going to need everyone to contribute,” he said. “That’s been a good thing from my point of view – where the guys that are coming on are contributing.

“It’s happened before, not necessarily with ourselves, but you see players coming on who are in a huff and don’t contribute.

“But our guys are putting their bodies on the line and helping their team-mates out, to make sure we get a result.”

The Blue Toon have endured a topsy-turvy campaign in League One, but Nicholls feels the young squad will have learned from the tribulations of this season.

“I think it’s a massive factor in football,” he said. “You become really resilient and bounce back from real disappointment.

“There’s been a lot of games where guys have been fantastic but not got the rewards they deserve.

“Football can be really harsh and a cruel mistress. But you need to learn from that and when you do get the good times you understand how you managed to do that.

“You understand what you need to put in place every week to achieve those goals.”

