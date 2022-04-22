Peterhead boss Jim McInally to progress talks on new contracts with squad

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Peterhead manager Jim McInally will step up discussions with players over their futures after the club secured their place in League One.

Victory over Queen’s Park last weekend means the Blue Toon will be in the third-tier for the fourth season running and allows McInally to plan for next season.

Peterhead have some key figures out of contract in the summer, including captain Scott Brown, fellow midfielder Andy McCarthy and first-team regulars Niah Payne and Andy McDonald.

Rico Quitongo, Lenny Wilson, Jordon Brown, Ryan Conroy, Derek Lyle and Alan Cook also see their deals come to an end, as well as their five loan players.

Derryn Kesson and Jadel Musahnu, who have not been involved in the first-team this season, will leave the club in the summer.

“I will try to get round most of them before I don’t see them after next week,” said McInally. “I can’t do anything about the loan players as such, as they’ll all head back to their parent clubs. But I will speak to the rest of the players.”

Scott Brown has previously said he will explore his options at the end of his contract, after turning down Championship side Ayr United in January. McCarthy has become a firm favourite at Balmoor over the last few years, while Quitongo has been a regular since joining earlier this year.

Loanee Owen Cairns was brought in from Fraserburgh with a view to a permanent deal and said this week he hopes to prove he deserves to stay at Peterhead.

McInally’s side play their final home game of the season on Saturday against East Fife at Balmoor.

They will do so without defender Jason Brown, who is suspended after being sent off in the win over the Spiders last weekend. Russell McLean continues to nurse a knee problem and David Wilson had already been ruled out for the remainder of the campaign.

Derek Lyle has been struggling with a calf issue, but Hamish Ritchie, who missed the Queen’s Park game, should be back involved in the squad.