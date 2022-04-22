Peterhead boss Jim McInally to progress talks on new contracts with squad

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home Sport Football Peterhead FC

Peterhead boss Jim McInally to progress talks on new contracts with squad

By Jamie Durent
April 22, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: April 22, 2022, 12:06 pm
Peterhead manager Jim McInally
Peterhead manager Jim McInally.

Peterhead manager Jim McInally will step up discussions with players over their futures after the club secured their place in League One.

Victory over Queen’s Park last weekend means the Blue Toon will be in the third-tier for the fourth season running and allows McInally to plan for next season.

Peterhead have some key figures out of contract in the summer, including captain Scott Brown, fellow midfielder Andy McCarthy and first-team regulars Niah Payne and Andy McDonald.

Rico Quitongo, Lenny Wilson, Jordon Brown, Ryan Conroy, Derek Lyle and Alan Cook also see their deals come to an end, as well as their five loan players.

Derryn Kesson and Jadel Musahnu, who have not been involved in the first-team this season, will leave the club in the summer.

“I will try to get round most of them before I don’t see them after next week,” said McInally. “I can’t do anything about the loan players as such, as they’ll all head back to their parent clubs. But I will speak to the rest of the players.”

Andy McCarthy converts his penalty
Andy McCarthy is one of the Peterhead players out of contract.

Scott Brown has previously said he will explore his options at the end of his contract, after turning down Championship side Ayr United in January. McCarthy has become a firm favourite at Balmoor over the last few years, while Quitongo has been a regular since joining earlier this year.

Loanee Owen Cairns was brought in from Fraserburgh with a view to a permanent deal and said this week he hopes to prove he deserves to stay at Peterhead.

McInally’s side play their final home game of the season on Saturday against East Fife at Balmoor.

They will do so without defender Jason Brown, who is suspended after being sent off in the win over the Spiders last weekend. Russell McLean continues to nurse a knee problem and David Wilson had already been ruled out for the remainder of the campaign.

Derek Lyle has been struggling with a calf issue, but Hamish Ritchie, who missed the Queen’s Park game, should be back involved in the squad.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]