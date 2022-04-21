Peterhead and Cove Rangers bosses in favour of VAR in Scottish football

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Peterhead and Cove Rangers bosses in favour of VAR in Scottish football

By Jamie Durent
April 21, 2022, 5:00 pm
Peterhead manager Jim McInally and Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley
Peterhead manager Jim McInally and Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley.

Peterhead boss Jim McInally and Cove Rangers’ Paul Hartley have explained why they are in favour of VAR in Scottish football.

After a vote of all 42 SPFL clubs this week, it was decided the technology would be introduced to Scottish football from December this year.

VAR began creeping into European football from the 2017-18 season with the Bundesliga and Serie A taking the lead, followed by La Liga.

It was used at the men’s World Cup in 2018 and the women’s tournament a year later, before coming into the English Premier League and the Champions League for the 2019-20 season.

The 12 Premiership clubs will cover the predicted £1.2m cost of VAR on a sliding scale and initially it will only be applied in the top-tier.

McInally believes that, provided the technology is implemented correctly, then it will be of benefit.

“VAR is a good thing if it’s done properly,” said McInally. “It’s still going to be the same officials operating it, so it depends on how they see things. Do they overrule the on-field referee?

VAR screen reads "checking goal possible offside".
VAR has been in use in the English Premier League since the 2019-20 season.

VAR ‘is the way to go as long as it’s done properly’

“I would like to see a European or worldwide panel to oversee VAR and make sure it’s done properly.

“In Scotland I think it’ll benefit Celtic and Rangers more than anyone else, because they spend more time in the penalty area than anyone else.

For clubs like us it’s not going to help us, as we’re never really going to get anything out of it. That means there’s going to be a slight disadvantage with the Premiership, as those teams will be playing (in games) with less mistakes and the other leagues will have more.

“But it is the way to go as long as it’s done properly. But I would like to see some sort of overseer of it.”

Morton were the only club to vote against VAR’s introduction.

It emerged on Thursday McInally’s former club Morton were the only side in the SPFL to vote against its introduction, citing concerns over the financial impact and diminishing fans’ experiences.

Cove manager Hartley feels Scottish football has been playing catch-up with other leagues over use of the technology.

“I think it’s the right thing to do,” said Hartley. “We were behind other leagues so I’ve no issues with it. It makes thing a bit more clear and gives you the opportunity to tidy things up – it’s been a long time coming.

“We had a say in voting for it, but we have no major say in it on a Saturday. It’s not as if it’s coming into our league.”

