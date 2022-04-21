Peterhead and Cove Rangers bosses in favour of VAR in Scottish football

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Peterhead boss Jim McInally and Cove Rangers’ Paul Hartley have explained why they are in favour of VAR in Scottish football.

After a vote of all 42 SPFL clubs this week, it was decided the technology would be introduced to Scottish football from December this year.

VAR began creeping into European football from the 2017-18 season with the Bundesliga and Serie A taking the lead, followed by La Liga.

It was used at the men’s World Cup in 2018 and the women’s tournament a year later, before coming into the English Premier League and the Champions League for the 2019-20 season.

The 12 Premiership clubs will cover the predicted £1.2m cost of VAR on a sliding scale and initially it will only be applied in the top-tier.

McInally believes that, provided the technology is implemented correctly, then it will be of benefit.

“VAR is a good thing if it’s done properly,” said McInally. “It’s still going to be the same officials operating it, so it depends on how they see things. Do they overrule the on-field referee?

“I would like to see a European or worldwide panel to oversee VAR and make sure it’s done properly.

“In Scotland I think it’ll benefit Celtic and Rangers more than anyone else, because they spend more time in the penalty area than anyone else.

“For clubs like us it’s not going to help us, as we’re never really going to get anything out of it. That means there’s going to be a slight disadvantage with the Premiership, as those teams will be playing (in games) with less mistakes and the other leagues will have more.

“But it is the way to go as long as it’s done properly. But I would like to see some sort of overseer of it.”

It emerged on Thursday McInally’s former club Morton were the only side in the SPFL to vote against its introduction, citing concerns over the financial impact and diminishing fans’ experiences.

Cove manager Hartley feels Scottish football has been playing catch-up with other leagues over use of the technology.

“I think it’s the right thing to do,” said Hartley. “We were behind other leagues so I’ve no issues with it. It makes thing a bit more clear and gives you the opportunity to tidy things up – it’s been a long time coming.

“We had a say in voting for it, but we have no major say in it on a Saturday. It’s not as if it’s coming into our league.”