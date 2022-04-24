Peterhead 1-0 East Fife: Blue Toon grind out win in final home game of the season

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Peterhead’s last game of the campaign at Balmoor ended with a 1-0 win against relegated East Fife.

The result helped the Blue Toon leapfrog Clyde to move up to seventh spot in League One.

Peterhead opened the scoring after 11 minutes when, after a great passing move, Jack Brown shot low and hard into the bottom left-hand corner.

The Fifers should have equalised when Jamie Semple found himself in space in the penalty area but hit his weak effort wide.

Owen Cairns nearly doubled the home side’s lead when his angled drive was saved by the legs of Jude Smith and then Scott Mercer rose highest in the Peterhead box to force an excellent save from Brett Long which kept the home side in front at the interval.

Peterhead continued to dominate after the break but were nearly undone on the counter-attack when Danny Swanson played a cute ball through to Michael Cunningham who connected well but Long was out quickly to make another good save.

Peterhead kept probing and Brown, Ryan Duncan and Gary Fraser all had efforts saved by Smith.

Cunningham had another chance to equalise but failed to cnnect properly from six yards. Substitute Derek Lyle nearly wrapped things up for Peterhead with a close-range header that shaved the bar.

Manager Jim McInally felt it was an open and entertaining match, given there was only pride at stake.

He said: “I thought we started the game really well and scored a brilliant goal which was worthy of any league the way we played it.

“And then Andy McCarthy picked up an injury and I think having to change interrupted us a wee bit as Jack was playing in his natural position and then he had to drop in so we found it difficult to get the same foothold in the game.

“Brett’s had three really good saves in the game but we didn’t do as well as we should have done once we got in the final third.

“But it’s hard, East Fife are good defensively, they’re well organised but the pleasing thing is it’s the first time we’ve beaten them.

“It’s big result at this stage of the season and it just continues the run that we’ve been on.”

Scorer Brown was pleased to be on the scoresheet again.

He said: “I’ve tried to work on my goalscoring and I’ve scored a good few now and that was my aim at the start of the season at Rothes so it’s really pleasing for me to come here and get a few goals.

“It was another good win. I didn’t think we ran it although it’s about winning in the end and that’s what we did so really pleased.”

Your #BlueToon line up for our final @cinchuk League 1 fixture at Balmoor this season!

✅ Jim makes 2 changes from last week's win over Queen's Park as @jackbrownn07 and @owen_cairns start

❌ @Ryan_duncan10 drops to the bench with @Jasonbrown5 suspended pic.twitter.com/edmUfwHryM — Peterhead FC (@pfcofficial) April 23, 2022

Midfielder Simon Ferry wasn’t impressed with the performance.

He said: “I thought we were hopeless to be honest. I think we’ve played really well this year but that was probably one of the ones that I didn’t particularly enjoy.

“It’s maybe what we’ve not done enough – gone out and won the game when we haven’t been at our best.”