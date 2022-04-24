Peterhead 1-0 East Fife: Blue Toon grind out win in final home game of the season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home Sport Football Peterhead FC

Peterhead 1-0 East Fife: Blue Toon grind out win in final home game of the season

By Reporter
April 24, 2022, 11:41 am
Jack Brown jumps for joy after netting the winner.
Jack Brown jumps for joy after netting the winner.

Peterhead’s last game of the campaign at Balmoor ended with a 1-0 win against relegated East Fife.

The result helped the Blue Toon leapfrog Clyde to move up to seventh spot in League One.

Peterhead opened the scoring after 11 minutes when, after a great passing move, Jack Brown shot low and hard into the bottom left-hand corner.

The Fifers should have equalised when Jamie Semple found himself in space in the penalty area but hit his weak effort wide.

Owen Cairns nearly doubled the home side’s lead when his angled drive was saved by the legs of Jude Smith and then Scott Mercer rose highest in the Peterhead box to force an excellent save from Brett Long which kept the home side in front at the interval.

Peterhead continued to dominate after the break but were nearly undone on the counter-attack when Danny Swanson played a cute ball through to Michael Cunningham who connected well but Long was out quickly to make another good save.

Peterhead kept probing and Brown, Ryan Duncan and Gary Fraser all had efforts saved by Smith.

Jack Brown scores the only goal of the game. 

Cunningham had another chance to equalise but failed to cnnect properly from six yards. Substitute Derek Lyle nearly wrapped things up for Peterhead with a close-range header that shaved the bar.

Manager Jim McInally felt it was an open and entertaining match, given there was only pride at stake.

He said: “I thought we started the game really well and scored a brilliant goal which was worthy of any league the way we played it.

“And then Andy McCarthy picked up an injury and I think having to change interrupted us a wee bit as Jack was playing in his natural position and then he had to drop in so we found it difficult to get the same foothold in the game.

“Brett’s had three really good saves in the game but we didn’t do as well as we should have done once we got in the final third.

“But it’s hard, East Fife are good defensively, they’re well organised but the pleasing thing is it’s the first time we’ve beaten them.

“It’s big result at this stage of the season and it just continues the run that we’ve been on.”

Scorer Brown was pleased to be on the scoresheet again.

He said: “I’ve tried to work on my goalscoring and I’ve scored a good few now and that was my aim at the start of the season at Rothes so it’s really pleasing for me to come here and get a few goals.

“It was another good win. I didn’t think we ran it although it’s about winning in the end and that’s what we did so really pleased.”

Midfielder Simon Ferry wasn’t impressed with the performance.

He said: “I thought we were hopeless to be honest. I think we’ve played really well this year but that was probably one of the ones that I didn’t particularly enjoy.

“It’s maybe what we’ve not done enough – gone out and won the game when we haven’t been at our best.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal