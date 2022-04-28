Peterhead: Jim McInally hails impact of departing player-coach Simon Ferry

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Peterhead boss Jim McInally hailed departing midfielder Simon Ferry as a brilliant signing as he prepares to leave the Blue Toon.

Ferry will move on after seven years at Balmoor following Saturday’s game against Airdrieonians, where he reunited with his old Celtic youth coach McInally.

For the last two years Ferry has aided McInally and assistant Davie Nicholls in taking coaching sessions and it is here where the Peterhead manager has seen the biggest strides.

Ferry got his home farewell against East Fife last weekend and McInally will be sad to lose somebody who has become a trusted and valued part of the club.

“He’s as good a young coach as I have ever come across,” said McInally. “I would certainly have stepped aside for him, but he feels like he wants to do something else.

“You will sink or swim with Simon and there’s nothing wrong with that. If he stayed fit, he’s still a really good player, but I can understand why he gets frustrated with injuries.

“He’s somebody I go back a long way with. I’ve seen him at the start and end of his career. He’s been a brilliant signing.

“He came to me at the time because he was fed up at Dundee and, for me, it was an absolute no-brainer. It’s been a pleasure to have him.”

Jim McInally hails ‘massive influence’

Ferry has carved a successful career for himself away from Peterhead, with his hugely popular football podcast Open Goal.

However, McInally says how he is perceived on the show is totally different to how he is around the club.

"Simon has been a very popular figure during his near seven years at the club" Ferry docks for the last time ⬇️https://t.co/yba8Dpsq8i pic.twitter.com/zRUUucrdwt — Peterhead FC (@pfcofficial) April 23, 2022

“He can be perceived to be a bit of a fool on the Open Goal stuff, but he’s a serious football man,” said McInally.

“He’s definitely matured as a person. People may think he comes across as a bit of a joker, but he’s definitely changed with the coaching, which has really helped him.

“He quickly made his mark. He was ruthless enough to forget these were his pals.

“On the park, I think we’ve played enough without him that it won’t be a massive shock.

“But I always said, if we could get him back for three or four games that we needed to win to be safe, then we would do that. He’s a massive influence.”