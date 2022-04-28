Peterhead: Jim McInally hails impact of departing player-coach Simon Ferry

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home Sport Football Peterhead FC

Peterhead: Jim McInally hails impact of departing player-coach Simon Ferry

By Jamie Durent
April 28, 2022, 5:00 pm
Peterhead boss Jim McInally.
Peterhead boss Jim McInally

Peterhead boss Jim McInally hailed departing midfielder Simon Ferry as a brilliant signing as he prepares to leave the Blue Toon.

Ferry will move on after seven years at Balmoor following Saturday’s game against Airdrieonians, where he reunited with his old Celtic youth coach McInally.

For the last two years Ferry has aided McInally and assistant Davie Nicholls in taking coaching sessions and it is here where the Peterhead manager has seen the biggest strides.

Ferry got his home farewell against East Fife last weekend and McInally will be sad to lose somebody who has become a trusted and valued part of the club.

Peterhead midfielder Simon Ferry, who will play his last game for the club on Saturday
Peterhead midfielder Simon Ferry, who will play his last game for the club on Saturday.

“He’s as good a young coach as I have ever come across,” said McInally. “I would certainly have stepped aside for him, but he feels like he wants to do something else.

“You will sink or swim with Simon and there’s nothing wrong with that. If he stayed fit, he’s still a really good player, but I can understand why he gets frustrated with injuries.

“He’s somebody I go back a long way with. I’ve seen him at the start and end of his career. He’s been a brilliant signing.

“He came to me at the time because he was fed up at Dundee and, for me, it was an absolute no-brainer. It’s been a pleasure to have him.”

Jim McInally hails ‘massive influence’

Ferry has carved a successful career for himself away from Peterhead, with his hugely popular football podcast Open Goal.

However, McInally says how he is perceived on the show is totally different to how he is around the club.

“He can be perceived to be a bit of a fool on the Open Goal stuff, but he’s a serious football man,” said McInally.

“He’s definitely matured as a person. People may think he comes across as a bit of a joker, but he’s definitely changed with the coaching, which has really helped him.

“He quickly made his mark. He was ruthless enough to forget these were his pals.

“On the park, I think we’ve played enough without him that it won’t be a massive shock.

“But I always said, if we could get him back for three or four games that we needed to win to be safe, then we would do that. He’s a massive influence.”

