Jordon Brown keen to further coaching ambitions with Peterhead

By Jamie Durent
May 3, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: May 3, 2022, 1:04 pm
Peterhead midfielder Jordon Brown, right.

Jordon Brown would be keen to further his coaching aspirations with Peterhead next season.

Blue Toon boss Jim McInally has spoken to Brown about getting involved in coaching, with player-coach Simon Ferry departing this summer.

Brown is in his second spell with Peterhead and has admitted he has not played as much as he would have liked this season. The start of his campaign was disrupted by contracting Covid and then a hamstring problem in the autumn set him back further.

He still feels he has a role to play on the park, but is happy to get his teeth into coaching as well – if McInally decides that is the best way forward.

“He mentioned it in conversation a few weeks ago and it came as a bit of surprise. But it’s something I’m definitely interested in,” said Brown.

Peterhead boss Jim McInally.

“I’ve not played as much as I would have liked over the last couple of seasons, but I feel I’ve contributed behind the scenes.

“I have ambitions to keep playing and I believe I can contribute on the pitch. It’s been a bit stop-start this season, but I’m going to go away, improve myself and see what happens in the new season.

‘A difficult one to balance out, with playing time and trying something new’

“I’ll have a conversation with the gaffer and, if this is the route he’s going down, then 100 per cent I’ll be behind it. I’d like to have my coaching badges, too, as it’ll be a huge benefit at a young age.

“I don’t think it does any harm to keep learning. I’ve played under quite a few respected managers and you start picking up bits from training sessions and tactics as you get older – it starts to make a bit more sense.”

Brown’s only goal for Peterhead this season came early on in a defeat to Falkirk.

He has mainly been restricted to substitute appearances as the Blue Toon secured their place in League One.

“It’s a difficult one to balance out, with playing time and trying something new,” he added.

Jordon Brown (left) congratulates Peterhead team-mate Lyall Cameron
Jordon Brown (left) congratulates Peterhead team-mate Lyall Cameron.

“I’ve had a decent career so far and hopefully I’m only half-way through it. Coming back to Peterhead showed the respect the manager has and I can’t speak highly enough of him.

“He’s had some tough times to bounce back from and, if we had gone down this season, it wouldn’t have sat well with him.

“Everyone has different qualities and the way he deals with the man-management side of things is different class. He’s earned his respect in the game.”

