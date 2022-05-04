Peterhead favourite Simon Ferry makes managerial move as podcasters Open Goal announce takeover of Lowland League side Broomhill

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Peterhead FC

Peterhead favourite Simon Ferry makes managerial move as podcasters Open Goal announce takeover of Lowland League side Broomhill

By Jamie Durent
May 4, 2022, 4:30 pm
Peterhead midfielder Simon Ferry.
Former Peterhead player-coach Simon Ferry

Former Peterhead player-coach Simon Ferry has taken his first steps in management as part of podcast Open Goal taking over Broomhill FC.

Ferry has been the centre-piece of Open Goal since its inception and will be in the new dugout for the newly-renamed Lowland League side Open Goal Broomhill FC.

He played his last game for Peterhead at the weekend, scoring an own-goal in the 1-1 draw with Airdrieonians, bringing the curtain down on a seven-year stint at Balmoor.

For the last two seasons he had combined playing with working as part of Jim McInally’s coaching staff with the Blue Toon.

The 34-year-old will now go it alone as part of an ambitious project to get the club into the SPFL.

He told the club website: “I am absolutely delighted to have been given the opportunity to take on my first management role in football as it’s been an ambition of mine for some years now.

“Being able to take this first step with Open Goal involved makes the prospect all the more exciting with it being part of this amazing and unique project.

“We hope the phenomenal Open Goal fans get right behind the side and turn out in their numbers for each of our home games as the support will be vital in our pursuit for success.

“There will be some fantastic online content to enjoy but first and foremost, my role here is purely focused on assembling a winning team on the park with the aim to bring silverware and hopefully promotion to the club.

“Finally, I would like to thank Jim McInally and the Peterhead Board for seven fantastic years at the club as a player and coach and for being so supportive in my decision to take on this next step in my coaching career.”

Simon Ferry on the touchline for Peterhead
Simon Ferry on the touchline for Peterhead

As part of the takeover, a behind-the-scenes documentary on the club’s fortunes will be published monthly on Open Goal’s YouTube channel and a podcast will be launched.

The club was launched as part of BSC Glasgow in 2014 and joined the Lowland League in the same year. They separated and rebranded as Broomhill FC last year and finished this season in 15th.

