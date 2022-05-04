Peterhead favourite Simon Ferry makes managerial move as podcasters Open Goal announce takeover of Lowland League side Broomhill

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Former Peterhead player-coach Simon Ferry has taken his first steps in management as part of podcast Open Goal taking over Broomhill FC.

Ferry has been the centre-piece of Open Goal since its inception and will be in the new dugout for the newly-renamed Lowland League side Open Goal Broomhill FC.

He played his last game for Peterhead at the weekend, scoring an own-goal in the 1-1 draw with Airdrieonians, bringing the curtain down on a seven-year stint at Balmoor.

For the last two seasons he had combined playing with working as part of Jim McInally’s coaching staff with the Blue Toon.

⚽️✍️ 𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝙉𝙚𝙬 𝙂𝙖𝙛𝙛𝙚𝙧 Open Goal Broomhill FC are delighted to announce the appointment of Simon Ferry as the club's new First-Team Manager. Time to get to work 👊#WelcomeSiFerry #OpenGoalBroomhillFC pic.twitter.com/c0lHSZ1yD5 — Open Goal (@opengoalsport) May 4, 2022

The 34-year-old will now go it alone as part of an ambitious project to get the club into the SPFL.

He told the club website: “I am absolutely delighted to have been given the opportunity to take on my first management role in football as it’s been an ambition of mine for some years now.

“Being able to take this first step with Open Goal involved makes the prospect all the more exciting with it being part of this amazing and unique project.

“We hope the phenomenal Open Goal fans get right behind the side and turn out in their numbers for each of our home games as the support will be vital in our pursuit for success.

“There will be some fantastic online content to enjoy but first and foremost, my role here is purely focused on assembling a winning team on the park with the aim to bring silverware and hopefully promotion to the club.

“Finally, I would like to thank Jim McInally and the Peterhead Board for seven fantastic years at the club as a player and coach and for being so supportive in my decision to take on this next step in my coaching career.”

As part of the takeover, a behind-the-scenes documentary on the club’s fortunes will be published monthly on Open Goal’s YouTube channel and a podcast will be launched.

The club was launched as part of BSC Glasgow in 2014 and joined the Lowland League in the same year. They separated and rebranded as Broomhill FC last year and finished this season in 15th.