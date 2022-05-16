Gary Fraser leaves Peterhead after turning down new contract offer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Peterhead FC

Gary Fraser leaves Peterhead after turning down new contract offer

By Paul Third
May 16, 2022, 12:54 pm Updated: May 16, 2022, 1:56 pm
Gary Fraser has left Peterhead
Gary Fraser has left Peterhead

Gary Fraser has left Peterhead after turning down a contract offer from the club.

The Blue Toon and Fraser’s colleagues in the game rallied to raise funds for a knee operation with the excess monies donated to mental health charity Back Onside, for whom Fraser is an ambassador.

Having recovered from the knee injury, Fraser made eight appearances for the club in League One this season and was offered a new deal by Peterhead.

Blue Toon boss Jim McInally insists Fraser’s decision to depart was not an easy one, with the player set to join a Lowland league club.

He said: “It was a difficult decision for Gary to make as he remains very grateful for everything the people around the club did for him last year.

“We had a long conversation and the best thing to do was to part as friends and for Gary to do what he believes is best for him.

“I hope he goes on to play a lot more football in his career.”

Fraser follows Brett Long in leaving Balmoor after the Peterhead goalkeeper turned down a new offer in preference of a move to Dumbarton.

McInally said: “Brett had a really good season for us and I would like to thank him for that.

“We made him an increased offer to stay, but he has taken the option of moving elsewhere and I am sure that he will do well at Dumbarton.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal