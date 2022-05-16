Gary Fraser leaves Peterhead after turning down new contract offer

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Gary Fraser has left Peterhead after turning down a contract offer from the club.

The Blue Toon and Fraser’s colleagues in the game rallied to raise funds for a knee operation with the excess monies donated to mental health charity Back Onside, for whom Fraser is an ambassador.

Having recovered from the knee injury, Fraser made eight appearances for the club in League One this season and was offered a new deal by Peterhead.

Blue Toon boss Jim McInally insists Fraser’s decision to depart was not an easy one, with the player set to join a Lowland league club.

He said: “It was a difficult decision for Gary to make as he remains very grateful for everything the people around the club did for him last year.

“We had a long conversation and the best thing to do was to part as friends and for Gary to do what he believes is best for him.

“I hope he goes on to play a lot more football in his career.”

Fraser follows Brett Long in leaving Balmoor after the Peterhead goalkeeper turned down a new offer in preference of a move to Dumbarton.

McInally said: “Brett had a really good season for us and I would like to thank him for that.

“We made him an increased offer to stay, but he has taken the option of moving elsewhere and I am sure that he will do well at Dumbarton.”