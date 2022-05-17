Jim McInally thrilled as Andy McCarthy and Andy McDonald commit to Peterhead for next season

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Andy McCarthy and Andy McDonald have committed to stay at Peterhead for next season.

The two players were out of contract this summer but have told the Blue Toon boss they are happy to stay at Balmoor.

McCarthy has been an integral part of McInally’s side at Peterhead since his arrival from Queen of the South in 2020.

McDonald, who came through the ranks at St Mirren and had a loan spell with Elgin City, has been a regular in defence and re-joins David Wilson and Jason Brown at the back for the new campaign.

Manager Jim McInally, who remains in discussions with Scott Brown and back-up stopper Lenny Wilson, hailed it as good news for Peterhead.

“Both Andys had offers from other clubs but have chosen to stay,” said McInally. “It’s great for the club that both of them will be around for next season.

“If Scott stays as well then we’ll be reasonably strong in midfield and defence. There are a lot of things still to happen at other clubs so it’s just a case of waiting and seeing what happens.”

Goalkeeper Brett Long has departed for Dumbarton, while midfielder Gary Fraser turned down a contract extension to follow former colleagues Simon Ferry and Ryan Conroy to Broomhill.

McInally has a replacement stopper lined up – likely on loan – while another forward is a priority.

This season’s leading-scorer Russell McLean has been told he is free to leave while Niah Payne is yet to sign a new deal. Derek Lyle has retired and Ryan Duncan has returned to parent club Aberdeen.

Ex-Elgin midfielder Conor O’Keefe had been training with Peterhead but appears set for a move to the Lowland League.