Jim McInally thrilled as Andy McCarthy and Andy McDonald commit to Peterhead for next season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Peterhead FC

Jim McInally thrilled as Andy McCarthy and Andy McDonald commit to Peterhead for next season

By Jamie Durent
May 17, 2022, 1:00 pm Updated: May 17, 2022, 3:32 pm
Peterhead manager Jim McInally, left
Peterhead manager Jim McInally, left.

Andy McCarthy and Andy McDonald have committed to stay at Peterhead for next season.

The two players were out of contract this summer but have told the Blue Toon boss they are happy to stay at Balmoor.

McCarthy has been an integral part of McInally’s side at Peterhead since his arrival from Queen of the South in 2020.

McDonald, who came through the ranks at St Mirren and had a loan spell with Elgin City, has been a regular in defence and re-joins David Wilson and Jason Brown at the back for the new campaign.

Manager Jim McInally, who remains in discussions with Scott Brown and back-up stopper Lenny Wilson, hailed it as good news for Peterhead.

Peterhead midfielder Andy McCarthy
Peterhead midfielder Andy McCarthy

“Both Andys had offers from other clubs but have chosen to stay,” said McInally. “It’s great for the club that both of them will be around for next season.

“If Scott stays as well then we’ll be reasonably strong in midfield and defence. There are a lot of things still to happen at other clubs so it’s just a case of waiting and seeing what happens.”

Goalkeeper Brett Long has departed for Dumbarton, while midfielder Gary Fraser turned down a contract extension to follow former colleagues Simon Ferry and Ryan Conroy to Broomhill.

McInally has a replacement stopper lined up – likely on loan – while another forward is a priority.

This season’s leading-scorer Russell McLean has been told he is free to leave while Niah Payne is yet to sign a new deal. Derek Lyle has retired and Ryan Duncan has returned to parent club Aberdeen.

Peterhead goalkeeper Brett Long
Brett Long has left Peterhead for Dumbarton

Ex-Elgin midfielder Conor O’Keefe had been training with Peterhead but appears set for a move to the Lowland League.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]