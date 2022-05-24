New Peterhead signing Robbie McGale wants results on and off the field

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Robbie McGale is waiting on his university results – and hopes to deliver good grades for Peterhead on the pitch.

McGale spent the last four years playing for the University of Stirling in the Lowland League, prior to joining the Blue Toon on Friday.

He has just come to the end of an environmental geography degree, which allowed him to combine his studies with playing football for the university’s BUCS (British Universities and Colleges Sport) and Lowland League sides.

The 22-year-old had a spell training with Peterhead towards the end of the season with some Stirling team-mates, with manager Jim McInally impressed enough to offer the versatile right-sider a contract.

4 unbelievable years, can’t thank the boys, coaching staff and everyone involved with the club enough, all the best.@StirlingUniFC 💚 pic.twitter.com/7jVdoaQODS — Robbie McGale (@RobbieMcGale_) May 10, 2022

“I had just handed in my dissertation when I went in to train with them,” said McGale. “That’s me finished now and I’m waiting on my results.

“It’s not a course many of the boys study but I’ve really enjoyed it. I’ve had a few job offers, in things like environmental planning, water and local authorities. There’s loads of routes to go down.

“I’d been at boys-club level in Glasgow and had a year at Queen of the South; I could have stayed there or go down the scholarship route. I went for that and it’s been great.

“It’s a great opportunity for boys because football is so cut-throat and when players get released from clubs when they’re younger, they can lose their way a bit.

‘I wanted to experience something new’

“Stirling have great facilities, coaching and standard of players. Of the boys who have left, some have gone on to play in League One and the Championship.

“I had offers in the Lowland League but I felt I had done my time there. I wanted to experience something new and thought I could definitely do it after my experience at Montrose.”

Other graduates from the University of Stirling to play in the SPFL include Montrose’s Blair Lyons and Elgin City defender Angus Mailer.

McGale had a brief loan spell with fellow League One side Montrose last season, before returning to help Stirling finish mid-table in the Lowland League this season.

A ringing endorsement from friend and Peterhead favourite Andy McCarthy helped sell McGale on a move into the SPFL with the Buchan side.

“He’s always raved about Peterhead,” he added. “He told me it was a great club and I had it in the back of my mind it would be a good place to go and play.

“Andy told me it was a great group of boys and it’s a young team which will kick on.

“I’d been to watch a couple of games and I’d been impressed with how they played. I saw them at Firhill against Queen’s Park and Andy was playing right-back; he told me there would be an opportunity to play in that position.

“When I was younger I was definitely more of a winger but the last few years, I’ve been at wing-back or right-back. I enjoy the freedom of getting on the ball in a deeper position.”