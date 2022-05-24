New Peterhead signing Robbie McGale wants results on and off the field

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Peterhead FC

New Peterhead signing Robbie McGale wants results on and off the field

By Jamie Durent
May 24, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: May 24, 2022, 11:51 am
New Peterhead signing Robbie McGale in action for the University of Stirling Must credit: George Vekic
New Peterhead signing Robbie McGale in action for the University of Stirling. Pictures by George Vekic

Robbie McGale is waiting on his university results – and hopes to deliver good grades for Peterhead on the pitch.

McGale spent the last four years playing for the University of Stirling in the Lowland League, prior to joining the Blue Toon on Friday.

He has just come to the end of an environmental geography degree, which allowed him to combine his studies with playing football for the university’s BUCS (British Universities and Colleges Sport) and Lowland League sides.

The 22-year-old had a spell training with Peterhead towards the end of the season with some Stirling team-mates, with manager Jim McInally impressed enough to offer the versatile right-sider a contract.

“I had just handed in my dissertation when I went in to train with them,” said McGale. “That’s me finished now and I’m waiting on my results.

“It’s not a course many of the boys study but I’ve really enjoyed it. I’ve had a few job offers, in things like environmental planning, water and local authorities. There’s loads of routes to go down.

“I’d been at boys-club level in Glasgow and had a year at Queen of the South; I could have stayed there or go down the scholarship route. I went for that and it’s been great.

“It’s a great opportunity for boys because football is so cut-throat and when players get released from clubs when they’re younger, they can lose their way a bit.

‘I wanted to experience something new’

“Stirling have great facilities, coaching and standard of players. Of the boys who have left, some have gone on to play in League One and the Championship.

“I had offers in the Lowland League but I felt I had done my time there. I wanted to experience something new and thought I could definitely do it after my experience at Montrose.”

Other graduates from the University of Stirling to play in the SPFL include Montrose’s Blair Lyons and Elgin City defender Angus Mailer.

McGale had a brief loan spell with fellow League One side Montrose last season, before returning to help Stirling finish mid-table in the Lowland League this season.

Robbie McGale has just finished his studies at Stirling
Robbie McGale has just finished his studies at Stirling

A ringing endorsement from friend and Peterhead favourite Andy McCarthy helped sell McGale on a move into the SPFL with the Buchan side.

“He’s always raved about Peterhead,” he added. “He told me it was a great club and I had it in the back of my mind it would be a good place to go and play.

“Andy told me it was a great group of boys and it’s a young team which will kick on.

“I’d been to watch a couple of games and I’d been impressed with how they played. I saw them at Firhill against Queen’s Park and Andy was playing right-back; he told me there would be an opportunity to play in that position.

“When I was younger I was definitely more of a winger but the last few years, I’ve been at wing-back or right-back. I enjoy the freedom of getting on the ball in a deeper position.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]