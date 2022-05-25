New Peterhead signing Conor O’Keefe keen to test himself in League One

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Peterhead FC

New Peterhead signing Conor O’Keefe keen to test himself in League One

By Jamie Durent
May 25, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: May 25, 2022, 11:55 am
New Peterhead signing Conor O'Keefe in action for Elgin City
New Peterhead signing Conor O'Keefe in action for Elgin City

Conor O’Keefe felt he had to turn down Lowland League clubs to test himself in League One with Peterhead.

Former Elgin City winger O’Keefe joined alongside Robbie McGale last week, becoming Jim McInally’s first summer signing.

O’Keefe had offers from Cowdenbeath, Darvel and East Kilbride to drop down a division after spending last season in League Two.

Conor O'Keefe left Elgin in the summer
Conor O’Keefe left Elgin in the summer.

However he had finished the season training with Peterhead’s Glasgow-based players, after being left out of the first-team picture at Elgin as he had turned down the offer of a new contract.

McInally got to see him first-hand and was convinced to bring him on board, with O’Keefe to showcase his talents at the next level.

‘I want to be at the highest level I can’

“Going up to League One is a great opportunity,” he said. “I’m looking forward to it, especially with some of the teams coming down from the Championship.

“I played a bounce game with Peterhead at the end of the season and the gaffer liked what he saw. He got in touch about 10 days ago to offer a contract.

“There were a few teams interested but I want to be at the highest level I can. I believe in my ability and want to test myself at the next level.

“I’m hoping to come in and make an impact straight away and come back as fit as I can. I wasn’t playing at the end of the season but I’ll make sure there’s no stone unturned for coming back.”

O’Keefe started his career at St Mirren and also turned out for Annan Athletic and Stranrear before joining Elgin in 2019.

He is reunited at Balmoor with close friend Andy McDonald, who he came through the ranks with at St Mirren and also played alongside at Borough Briggs.

“He is one of my closest friends and he said it’d be a great move if I could come,” added O’Keefe. “He said it’s a great club to progress at.

“He came in from Elgin and didn’t know who it was going to pan out. But he’s now a mainstay in the team.

Peterhead defender Andy McDonald
Peterhead defender Andy McDonald

“There’s a lot of us in our early 20s (at Peterhead), so there’ll be plenty of legs in the team.”

The winger only featured in six games for Elgin since the turn of the year. O’Keefe had told manager Gavin Price he would be moving on at the end of his deal and the Black and Whites boss opted to look at some of his other squad players who were under contract for next season.

“The first two-and-a-half years were brilliant,” said O’Keefe. “I told the manager in January I would like to move on and he said he wanted to look at guys who were going to be here.

“I was doing a run every Tuesday night and training with Simon and the Glasgow boys on a Thursday to stay fit.”

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]