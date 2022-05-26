Peterhead: David Wilson tipped for injury comeback ahead of pre-season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Peterhead FC

Peterhead: David Wilson tipped for injury comeback ahead of pre-season

By Jamie Durent
May 26, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: May 26, 2022, 11:49 am
Peterhead defender David Wilson, left, in action against Montrose
Peterhead defender David Wilson, left, in action against Montrose.

Peterhead boss Jim McInally reckons he will have a fit and firing David Wilson back in the frame for pre-season.

Wilson chipped a bone in his foot earlier this year which required an operation, keeping him out of the remainder of the Blue Toon’s League One campaign.

The defender joined on a two-year deal in September after leaving Elgin City and dipped into his own pocket to help make the move happen.

He made 15 appearances for Peterhead before the injury curtailed his season. Wilson’s absence, combined with an injury to Jason Brown, prompted McInally to dip into the loan market to bring in Shaun Want.

Peterhead boss Jim McInally.
Peterhead boss Jim McInally

But he is hopeful he will have Wilson back to full fitness when Peterhead return to pre-season training at the end of next week.

Plans dependent on players

“He’s well on the way for next season,” said McInally. “When we finished he was back running again, so hopefully he’ll be fine.

“Stuart Hogg (fitness coach) gave him a programme to do and he should be ready to go.

“He’s a solid player and he was a loss to us when he got injured. It will be good to have him back and hopefully he gets a good run at it, as he’s had a couple of niggling injuries.

“He can play right-back and you could probably play him as a holding midfield player as well, because he can dig in.”

McInally is relaxed about his squad rebuilding process ahead of the new season. He has already brought in Robbie McGale and Conor O’Keefe, while a deal has been agreed with an “experienced player” to come in over the summer.

His plans are dependent on the futures of Scott Brown, Grant Savoury and Russell McLean, with Brown assessing his options while the other pair have been linked with moves away from Balmoor.

A left-back is also on the radar with Rico Quitongo currently pursuing full-time opportunities.

“We’ve got enough players now and we can build on that,” said McInally. “We still need probably another six or seven.

“It depends on Scott and Grant. That’s why I need to knock it on the head soon so we can move forward.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]