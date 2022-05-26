Peterhead: David Wilson tipped for injury comeback ahead of pre-season

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Peterhead boss Jim McInally reckons he will have a fit and firing David Wilson back in the frame for pre-season.

Wilson chipped a bone in his foot earlier this year which required an operation, keeping him out of the remainder of the Blue Toon’s League One campaign.

The defender joined on a two-year deal in September after leaving Elgin City and dipped into his own pocket to help make the move happen.

He made 15 appearances for Peterhead before the injury curtailed his season. Wilson’s absence, combined with an injury to Jason Brown, prompted McInally to dip into the loan market to bring in Shaun Want.

But he is hopeful he will have Wilson back to full fitness when Peterhead return to pre-season training at the end of next week.

Plans dependent on players

“He’s well on the way for next season,” said McInally. “When we finished he was back running again, so hopefully he’ll be fine.

“Stuart Hogg (fitness coach) gave him a programme to do and he should be ready to go.

“He’s a solid player and he was a loss to us when he got injured. It will be good to have him back and hopefully he gets a good run at it, as he’s had a couple of niggling injuries.

“He can play right-back and you could probably play him as a holding midfield player as well, because he can dig in.”

McInally is relaxed about his squad rebuilding process ahead of the new season. He has already brought in Robbie McGale and Conor O’Keefe, while a deal has been agreed with an “experienced player” to come in over the summer.

His plans are dependent on the futures of Scott Brown, Grant Savoury and Russell McLean, with Brown assessing his options while the other pair have been linked with moves away from Balmoor.

A left-back is also on the radar with Rico Quitongo currently pursuing full-time opportunities.

“We’ve got enough players now and we can build on that,” said McInally. “We still need probably another six or seven.

“It depends on Scott and Grant. That’s why I need to knock it on the head soon so we can move forward.”