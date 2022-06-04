Peterhead midfielder Grant Savoury thanks Blue Toon as he reveals reasons behind departure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Peterhead midfielder Grant Savoury thanks Blue Toon as he reveals reasons behind departure

By Jamie Durent
June 4, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: June 4, 2022, 2:07 pm
Peterhead midfielder Grant Savoury
Peterhead midfielder Grant Savoury.

Peterhead midfielder Grant Savoury has revealed the chance to play at a higher level is the reason behind his departure from the Blue Toon.

Savoury, who is contracted until 2023 at Balmoor, has been interesting a couple of Championship clubs and looks set to depart Peterhead.

He tweeted his farewells to the club on Thursday after prolonged discussions over his future.

Savoury joined the club on a two-year deal last year after being out of the game for a year. He was an impressive figure as the club stayed in League One, scoring six times in 28 games.

“I’ve had a couple of teams interested in the last couple of weeks and I’m getting closer to getting something over the line,” said Savoury.

“It felt like it was the right time to get it out and I felt it was better coming from me.

“It was a difficult decision as joining Peterhead is the best decision I ever made. I feel I have progressed while I have been here. All the players and staff have been brilliant for me.

“I felt I need to take the emotional factor out of it; I want to play at the highest level I can and maybe get more opportunities to show I can progress even higher.

“Full-time football is what I want to get back to and I know that’s where I will be able to improve more as a player.”

Savoury came through the ranks at Celtic and had a brief loan spell at Edinburgh City before his release in 2020.

The 21-year-old had trials at Queen of the South and Morton but injuries prevented him earning a deal at the Championship clubs.

He is grateful for Peterhead helping get his career back on track and giving him the platform to return to full-time football.

“Being out of football was one of the hardest years of my life,” added Savoury. “Coming out of Celtic was difficult and it was hard finding a team the following season having not played a game.

New Peterhead signing Grant Savoury.
Grant Savoury in action for Peterhead.

“It improved my mental strength to keep pushing and keep working hard. I felt slightly unfortunate with the injuries but, at the same time, these things happen in football.

“I needed to get back playing and Jim put me in straight away. I did well enough to stay in the team and playing games is exactly what I needed, after such a long period without them.

“Before coming to Peterhead I had never played central midfield – I was always a winger or a number 10. I like to think that will help me in the future as I’ve shown I can play that position and if a manager knows you can play more than one position, it increases the chances of him wanting you.”

He also had special thanks to McInally, for taking a chance on him less than 12 months ago.

“He’s been brilliant with me from the very start,” said Savoury. “He put a lot of confidence back in my game, which I felt I had missed from my time out.

Peterhead manager Jim McInally
Peterhead manager Jim McInally.

“The other staff members, like Simon Ferry, helped me out as well. The boys in the team all contributed to me improving as a player.

“I want to keep improving and getting as a player. A lot can happen in a short space of time – I haven’t even played a full season at Peterhead but feel I have done well.

“It’s important to keep focused even when things aren’t going well. You will have some managers who like you and some who won’t, but if you believe in yourself and match that with hard work, you will end up going back up the way.”

