Peterhead boss Jim McInally hopes club is attractive for potential loan stars

By Jamie Durent
June 7, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: June 7, 2022, 11:58 am
Peterhead manager Jim McInally
Jim McInally hopes Peterhead have developed a reputation as a good place for young players to learn their trade.

The Blue Toon have benefitted from the loan system in the last two years and seen a number of players push on after stints with the Buchan outfit.

Former Peterhead loanees Kieran Freeman and Josh Mulligan were in action for Scotland under-21s at the weekend against Belgium. Freeman was in from the start while Mulligan was a late substitute, with both players having filled the right-back void at Balmoor in the last couple of seasons.

Flynn Duffy came in from Dundee United last season and was a regular in the side while McInally has already tipped Ryan Duncan for a big future at Aberdeen, following his impressive loan spell with the Blue Toon.

‘If I take them in, then I’m taking them in to play’

McInally hopes prospective players and clubs are seeing Peterhead as a great option to kick-start their careers.

“My thing with loan players is if I take them in, then I’m taking them in to play,” he said.

Peterhead boss Jim McInally.
“If you’re getting the right ones in they should be good enough, especially if they’re coming from a bigger club.

“You’ve just got to hope that clubs do recognise we’re a good place for players to develop. It does help when you take players in and actually play them – I’ve refused players in the past because I didn’t think they were going to play.

“With Flynn Duffy last season, I don’t think Dundee United thought he would play too much. But we needed a left-back, as I knew Ryan Conroy was a bit older and it wasn’t his natural position.

“United were delighted he played as much as he did and I believe he played the most games out of their loan players.”

Flynn Duffy in action for Peterhead against Montrose
Flynn Duffy in action for Peterhead against Montrose. Picture: Duncan Brown

The Blue Toon start pre-season training tonight, with several trialists joining in for McInally to run the rule over. New signings Robbie McGale and Conor O’Keefe are already on board while defensive reinforcements are also expected.

McInally remains in discussions with goalkeeper Lenny Wilson as to whether he will return for another season at Balmoor, with the club currently without a signed goalkeeper.

