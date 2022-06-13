Peterhead offer contract to former loanee Danny Strachan

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Peterhead manager Jim McInally is prepared to play a waiting game for defender Danny Strachan.

The 19 year-old defender is a free agent after being released by Dundee.

Strachan has enjoyed two loan spells at Balmoor and Blue Toon boss McInally is eager to link-up with the teenager for a third time after offering him a contract.

But Strachan, who scored one goal in 23 appearances across his two loan spells at the League 1 club, is in no rush to accept the deal from Peterhead.

McInally told the club website: “We have made Danny an offer which he is considering, but he wants to pursue other offers so nothing is over the line.”