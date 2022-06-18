Peterhead boss Jim McInally: There are no players out there

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Peterhead boss Jim McInally: There are no players out there

By Paul Third
June 18, 2022, 6:00 am
Peterhead manager Jim McInally believes the challenge of recruiting players this summer could his toughest yet.

McInally has lost the services of experienced campaigners such as Scott Brown, Simon Ferry, Derek Lyle, Gary Fraser, Brett Long and Lenny Wilson since the end of last season.

Paul Dixon is the latest recruit and has joined Robbie McGale and Conor O’Keefe in making the move to Balmoor Stadium for the new campaign.

McInally’s search is continuing but the Blue Toon boss is finding it a frustrating process.

He said: “Our issue is two-fold. A dearth of players at a time when we’ve had a bigger turnover than usual in the squad.

“Honestly, I’ve not even got an interest in a player right now. There’s nobody out there. It feels as if there is a dearth of players at the minute.

“I think it’s a combination of clubs putting players on longer contracts and clubs in the Lowland League offering big wages.

“We’re seeing a lot of players opting to stay local on the west coast. I’ve no problem with that as I’d rather players who want to come up here and put their heart and soul into it.”

‘We’re going to have to think outside the box’

The loan market is going to be crucial for the Blue Toon boss but he knows his club will face stiff competition from rival clubs for players from Premiership sides before the window closes.

With that in mind McInally plans on taking some players in on trial with one due to arrive next week.

He said: “We’ll try to use the loan market but everybody is going to be after the same guys.

“It’s going to be a summer of patience ahead for everyone and we’re going to have to think outside the box.

“We’ve got a game against an academy side next week and if anyone shows up we will have the pick of them and I’ve got a 19 year-old trialist coming up from England next week.”

McInally braced for an even tougher League 1 season

The Peterhead manager’s search for new players is continuing but the Blue Toon boss is relishing the new League 1 campaign.

Airdrie visit Balmoor on the opening day of the season on July 30 and with four new clubs joining the division McInally is expecting a hugely competitive league.

Peterhead fixtures for 2022-23.

He said: “It’s going to be a very different league with four new clubs in it. Two have come up and two have dropped down.

“I thought last season was a really competitive one but this season is going to be ultra-competitive – not just for us but for every club in this league.

“There’s going to be a lot of pressure on the big teams as there is only one guaranteed promotion up to the Championship to aim for so it should be really interesting.

“It will be a good league to take part in and there are some great stadiums to go to. It’ll be tough again but we’re really looking forward to it.”

