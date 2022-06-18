Peterhead boss Jim McInally: There are no players out there

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Peterhead manager Jim McInally believes the challenge of recruiting players this summer could his toughest yet.

McInally has lost the services of experienced campaigners such as Scott Brown, Simon Ferry, Derek Lyle, Gary Fraser, Brett Long and Lenny Wilson since the end of last season.

Paul Dixon is the latest recruit and has joined Robbie McGale and Conor O’Keefe in making the move to Balmoor Stadium for the new campaign.

McInally’s search is continuing but the Blue Toon boss is finding it a frustrating process.

He said: “Our issue is two-fold. A dearth of players at a time when we’ve had a bigger turnover than usual in the squad.

“Honestly, I’ve not even got an interest in a player right now. There’s nobody out there. It feels as if there is a dearth of players at the minute.

“I think it’s a combination of clubs putting players on longer contracts and clubs in the Lowland League offering big wages.

“We’re seeing a lot of players opting to stay local on the west coast. I’ve no problem with that as I’d rather players who want to come up here and put their heart and soul into it.”

‘We’re going to have to think outside the box’

The loan market is going to be crucial for the Blue Toon boss but he knows his club will face stiff competition from rival clubs for players from Premiership sides before the window closes.

With that in mind McInally plans on taking some players in on trial with one due to arrive next week.

He said: “We’ll try to use the loan market but everybody is going to be after the same guys.

“It’s going to be a summer of patience ahead for everyone and we’re going to have to think outside the box.

“We’ve got a game against an academy side next week and if anyone shows up we will have the pick of them and I’ve got a 19 year-old trialist coming up from England next week.”

McInally braced for an even tougher League 1 season

The Peterhead manager’s search for new players is continuing but the Blue Toon boss is relishing the new League 1 campaign.

Airdrie visit Balmoor on the opening day of the season on July 30 and with four new clubs joining the division McInally is expecting a hugely competitive league.

He said: “It’s going to be a very different league with four new clubs in it. Two have come up and two have dropped down.

“I thought last season was a really competitive one but this season is going to be ultra-competitive – not just for us but for every club in this league.

“There’s going to be a lot of pressure on the big teams as there is only one guaranteed promotion up to the Championship to aim for so it should be really interesting.

“It will be a good league to take part in and there are some great stadiums to go to. It’ll be tough again but we’re really looking forward to it.”