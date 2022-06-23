Double boost for Blue Toon as Ryan Strachan and Ryan Dow return to Peterhead

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Peterhead FC

Double boost for Blue Toon as Ryan Strachan and Ryan Dow return to Peterhead

By Paul Third
June 23, 2022, 12:05 pm Updated: June 23, 2022, 3:40 pm
Peterhead manager Jim McInally and Ryan Dow celebrate promotion to Ladbrokes League 1.
Former Peterhead players Ryan Dow and Ryan Strachan have returned to the Blue Toon.

Dow has signed a two-year deal after leaving Dunfermline while Strachan has signed a one-year contract after his contract with League One winners Cove Rangers expired.

Cove had been among the interested parties in Dow with new boss Jim McIntyre keen to reunite with his former Ross County player and Peterhead boss Jim McInally is delighted to have Dow back at Balmoor.

McInally said: “We faced serious competition for Ryan however after being involved in a few training sessions with us he has opted to continue his football career at Peterhead.

“He is a good attack minded player and again another one joining the squad with good experience.”

Dow is joined in making a return to Balmoor by 31 year-old Strachan.

Strachan played more than 270 games in his eight years with the Blue Toon before joining Cove in 201.

Ryan Strachan has returned to Peterhead after four years with Cove Rangers.
The defender, who is recovering from minor surgery to cure a heel problem, is expected to begin pre-season training next month.

McInally said: “Ryan and I spoke shortly after last season ended and it was agreed that he would come here.

“He may have been facing a delayed start to the season due to his surgery so we decided to keep things quiet until that was done.”

“That has gone well and he is now working in getting himself ready for the new campaign. He has the experience we were after and I am pleased to have him back.

“It has been a frustrating time trying to get these deals agreed and announced but I am sure that the fans will agree that it has been worth it.”

 

