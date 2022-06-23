Double boost for Blue Toon as Ryan Strachan and Ryan Dow return to Peterhead

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Former Peterhead players Ryan Dow and Ryan Strachan have returned to the Blue Toon.

Dow has signed a two-year deal after leaving Dunfermline while Strachan has signed a one-year contract after his contract with League One winners Cove Rangers expired.

Cove had been among the interested parties in Dow with new boss Jim McIntyre keen to reunite with his former Ross County player and Peterhead boss Jim McInally is delighted to have Dow back at Balmoor.

McInally said: “We faced serious competition for Ryan however after being involved in a few training sessions with us he has opted to continue his football career at Peterhead.

“He is a good attack minded player and again another one joining the squad with good experience.”

Dow is joined in making a return to Balmoor by 31 year-old Strachan.

Strachan played more than 270 games in his eight years with the Blue Toon before joining Cove in 201.

The defender, who is recovering from minor surgery to cure a heel problem, is expected to begin pre-season training next month.

McInally said: “Ryan and I spoke shortly after last season ended and it was agreed that he would come here.

“He may have been facing a delayed start to the season due to his surgery so we decided to keep things quiet until that was done.”

“That has gone well and he is now working in getting himself ready for the new campaign. He has the experience we were after and I am pleased to have him back.

“It has been a frustrating time trying to get these deals agreed and announced but I am sure that the fans will agree that it has been worth it.”