Patience is key for Peterhead as squad rebuild gradually takes shape

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Peterhead FC

Patience is key for Peterhead as squad rebuild gradually takes shape

By Paul Chalk
June 28, 2022, 6:00 am
Peterhead assistant manager Davie Nicholls.
Peterhead assistant manager Davie Nicholls.

Peterhead are running the rule over more players this week as their preparations step up a gear with the visit of Championship side Dundee on Saturday.

Assistant manager Davie Nicholls took charge of the League 1 club’s squad at the weekend as they finished as runners-up in Elgin City’s tournament marking 100 years of playing at Borough Briggs.

Ex-Elgin man Conor O’Keefe scored on his debut as Peterhead saw off Inverurie Locos on Saturday on penalties after a 1-1 draw, before losing 2-0 to the hosts on Sunday.

New signings Paul Dixon and Ryan Dow started against Locos, with six trialists kicking off in the final against Elgin, with City just too slick and sharp overall.

Nicholls knows it was a tough shift for those starters under the spotlight, but he explained finding players in late June is not easy – as other SPFL clubs are also experiencing.

He said: “We will have more trialists in this week and we will take it from there.

“We are still actively looking to add. There has not been a lot of business done overall in League One or even in the Championship right now.

“When (manager) Jim (McInally) gets back, we will continue to look at the market and we’re only looking at players who are going to improve us.

“We are looking to improve year in, year out. We had a massive overhaul of players this year.

“Looking at the team which finished the season against Airdrie, eight players are no longer here.

“We have replaced players with others of really good quality, such as Paul Dixon and Ryan Dow. If we can bring in players of that ilk, it will stand us in good stead.”

Dundee friendly will be stern test

Experienced players will return to the fold against Dundee this weekend, along with game-time for some trialists.

The Taysiders, who were relegated from the Premiership in May, now have Gary Bowyer as their boss, replacing Mark McGhee as they begin as the favourites to win the second-tier title.

Nicholls is looking forward to the Balmoor encounter against the Dark Blues, who they played well against despite a 3-0 home defeat in last season’s Scottish Cup.

He added: “We will train on Wednesday before we face Dundee on Saturday, which will be another great test for the players.

“It will be good to get everyone back on the pitch. You could see on Sunday, the likes of Andy McCarthy, for example, brings a wee bit of steel, guile and quality to the team.”

Blue Toon relishing Dons cup clash

Nicolls added that starting their Premier Sports Cup campaign against Aberdeen on July 10 “brings to profile of the club up again”.

They will then play Raith Rovers (away in July 13), Dumbarton (home on July 16), Stirling Albion (home on July 23) – also in the League Cup – before the League 1 campaign begins on July 30 at home to Airdrie.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]