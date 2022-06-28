Patience is key for Peterhead as squad rebuild gradually takes shape

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Peterhead are running the rule over more players this week as their preparations step up a gear with the visit of Championship side Dundee on Saturday.

Assistant manager Davie Nicholls took charge of the League 1 club’s squad at the weekend as they finished as runners-up in Elgin City’s tournament marking 100 years of playing at Borough Briggs.

Ex-Elgin man Conor O’Keefe scored on his debut as Peterhead saw off Inverurie Locos on Saturday on penalties after a 1-1 draw, before losing 2-0 to the hosts on Sunday.

New signings Paul Dixon and Ryan Dow started against Locos, with six trialists kicking off in the final against Elgin, with City just too slick and sharp overall.

Full Time: @ElginCityFC 2-0 Peterhead First half goals from the home side sees them lift the trophy, congratulations to Elgin and good luck for the upcoming season!#BlueToon 🔵⚪️💙 pic.twitter.com/kG6MIhecH7 — Peterhead FC (@pfcofficial) June 26, 2022

Nicholls knows it was a tough shift for those starters under the spotlight, but he explained finding players in late June is not easy – as other SPFL clubs are also experiencing.

He said: “We will have more trialists in this week and we will take it from there.

“We are still actively looking to add. There has not been a lot of business done overall in League One or even in the Championship right now.

“When (manager) Jim (McInally) gets back, we will continue to look at the market and we’re only looking at players who are going to improve us.

“We are looking to improve year in, year out. We had a massive overhaul of players this year.

“Looking at the team which finished the season against Airdrie, eight players are no longer here.

“We have replaced players with others of really good quality, such as Paul Dixon and Ryan Dow. If we can bring in players of that ilk, it will stand us in good stead.”

Dundee friendly will be stern test

Experienced players will return to the fold against Dundee this weekend, along with game-time for some trialists.

The Taysiders, who were relegated from the Premiership in May, now have Gary Bowyer as their boss, replacing Mark McGhee as they begin as the favourites to win the second-tier title.

Nicholls is looking forward to the Balmoor encounter against the Dark Blues, who they played well against despite a 3-0 home defeat in last season’s Scottish Cup.

He added: “We will train on Wednesday before we face Dundee on Saturday, which will be another great test for the players.

“It will be good to get everyone back on the pitch. You could see on Sunday, the likes of Andy McCarthy, for example, brings a wee bit of steel, guile and quality to the team.”

Blue Toon relishing Dons cup clash

Nicolls added that starting their Premier Sports Cup campaign against Aberdeen on July 10 “brings to profile of the club up again”.

They will then play Raith Rovers (away in July 13), Dumbarton (home on July 16), Stirling Albion (home on July 23) – also in the League Cup – before the League 1 campaign begins on July 30 at home to Airdrie.