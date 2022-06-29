Peterhead: Ryan Dow happy to make switch to part-time football

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ryan Dow is happy to take the step into part-time football after completing his return to League One side Peterhead.

Dow, who had a six-month loan spell with the Blue Toon in 2019, re-signed for Jim McInally’s side last week alongside Ryan Strachan.

He had spent the last three years at Championship side Dunfermline, who join Peterhead in the third tier this year after relegation.

The familial connection at Balmoor – Dow is McInally’s son-in-law – helped him make the decision as he looks to take the next step in his career.

“When I found out I wasn’t staying at Dunfermline, I spoke to Jim and he was on about coming back and going part-time,” said Dow. “It was the best option for me.

“It will be a new step in my career, as that will be me part-time going forward. It’s something a bit different.

“I had that spell for six months after I left Ross County but this will be the first time I’m fully part-time. It’s something I’m looking forward to and it’s something fresh.

“I need to get out there and decide what I want to do away from football. But in Scottish football you know this is going to happen at some stage.

“With the relationship I have with Jim, that was one of the main things. If I was going to go part-time then Jim was the best option.”

There has been a significant turnover of players since Dow’s last stint in the north-east.

The former Dundee United youngster helped the Blue Toon to the League Two title in 2019, alongside Simon Ferry, Rory McAllister, Scott Brown, Jack Leitch, Greg Fleming, Jamie Stevenson and Willie Gibson.

All of those players have since left Peterhead and McInally has had a major rebuild on his hands year-on-year. Even this summer, he has brought in six players and the squad could still do with strengthening further.

“There’s quite a lot of young players but you can see that happening to a lot of teams in Scotland,” added Dow. “We were the same at Dunfermline last season and I think that’s where things are going now.

“There’s older players who are making moves for travel reasons, to be local, and I’ve seen a few my age playing in the Championship now signing in the Lowland League.

“Everyone has to take a lot into consideration – it’s not just about football. People need to weigh up every option.

“There will be a lot of teams who are going with younger squads but it’s a great opportunity for those boys to step up.”

With Dow’s old side Dunfermline being joined in League One by Queen of the South, plus promoted sides Kelty Hearts and Edinburgh City, the strength of the division promises to increase further this season.

“It will be a tough league and it’s got a few full-time teams in it now,” added Dow. “Dunfermline, Queen of the South and Falkirk will be favourites to go up.

“There are no easy games. It’s going to be competitive and we’ll need to be on it every week.”