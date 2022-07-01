Peterhead businessman Conrad Ritchie joins Blue Toon board of directors

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Peterhead businessman Conrad Ritchie joins Blue Toon board of directors

By Jamie Durent
July 1, 2022, 9:56 am Updated: July 1, 2022, 11:50 am
Scott Brown in action at Balmoor Stadium.
Scott Brown in action at Balmoor Stadium. Wullie Marr / DC Thomson

Well-known Peterhead businessman Conrad Ritchie has joined the Blue Toon board ahead of the new League One season.

Ritchie spent more than 30 years with the Score Group, who have been kit sponsors at Peterhead, and is currently chairman of Peterhead Prison Museum and the Crimond Charitable Trust

He worked closely with the club and Aberdeen FC Community Trust on the Peterdeen project, which focused on offering different educational pathways for local young people.

Ritchie joins the board alongside chairman Rodger Morrison and directors Les Hill, Michael Duncan and Charlie Watt.

“I am pleased and honoured to join the board of Peterhead FC, having been involved with the club over many years and seen the positive impact it has on the community,” said Ritchie.

New Peterhead director Conrad Ritchie
Conrad Ritchie.

“With over 30 years in business, half of which were at board level, I believe I have valuable, relevant experience and contacts to add to the existing capabilities on the board. I’m passionate about the positive community elements of the club, the development of its facilities and its youth development programme.”

Ritchie stepped down from the Score Group in 2020 after its sale to private-equity firm SCF Partners for £120 million. He started at the company as an apprentice and spearheaded the company’s own apprenticeship programme

“Conrad is a most welcome addition to the board,” added Morrison. “Given his long-standing family connection with Peterhead FC through his 32-year involvement with Score Group, he is adequately equipped to take the lead on a wide range of projects currently on-going and planned for the club.”

Peterhead face Dundee in their final pre-season friendly on Saturday before starting their League Cup campaign at home to Aberdeen on July 10.

