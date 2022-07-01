Peterhead businessman Conrad Ritchie joins Blue Toon board of directors

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Well-known Peterhead businessman Conrad Ritchie has joined the Blue Toon board ahead of the new League One season.

Ritchie spent more than 30 years with the Score Group, who have been kit sponsors at Peterhead, and is currently chairman of Peterhead Prison Museum and the Crimond Charitable Trust

He worked closely with the club and Aberdeen FC Community Trust on the Peterdeen project, which focused on offering different educational pathways for local young people.

Ritchie joins the board alongside chairman Rodger Morrison and directors Les Hill, Michael Duncan and Charlie Watt.

“I am pleased and honoured to join the board of Peterhead FC, having been involved with the club over many years and seen the positive impact it has on the community,” said Ritchie.

“With over 30 years in business, half of which were at board level, I believe I have valuable, relevant experience and contacts to add to the existing capabilities on the board. I’m passionate about the positive community elements of the club, the development of its facilities and its youth development programme.”

Ritchie stepped down from the Score Group in 2020 after its sale to private-equity firm SCF Partners for £120 million. He started at the company as an apprentice and spearheaded the company’s own apprenticeship programme

“Conrad is a most welcome addition to the board,” added Morrison. “Given his long-standing family connection with Peterhead FC through his 32-year involvement with Score Group, he is adequately equipped to take the lead on a wide range of projects currently on-going and planned for the club.”

Peterhead face Dundee in their final pre-season friendly on Saturday before starting their League Cup campaign at home to Aberdeen on July 10.