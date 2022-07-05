Peterhead: Jim McInally says Andrew McCarthy’s six-week injury lay-off is ‘bittersweet’ after long-term concerns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Peterhead: Jim McInally says Andrew McCarthy’s six-week injury lay-off is ‘bittersweet’ after long-term concerns

By Sophie Goodwin
July 5, 2022, 10:23 am Updated: July 5, 2022, 11:49 am
Peterhead midfielder Andrew McCarthy, left, will miss the first six weeks of the season. (Photo by Kenny Elrick/DCT Media)
Peterhead midfielder Andrew McCarthy, left, will miss the first six weeks of the season. (Photo by Kenny Elrick/DCT Media)

Peterhead boss Jim McInally is relieved Andrew McCarthy will only be out for six weeks after initial concerns he would be out for much longer.

The Blue Toon have confirmed the midfielder will miss the first six weeks of the season with an injury to his ankle.

McCarthy, 23, came off injured in the dying minutes of the pre-season friendly defeat to Dundee, having been on the receiving end of a challenge from former team-mate Josh Mulligan.

Peterhead boss McInally said: “The news that Andrew will be out for six weeks is a bit bittersweet.

“We do not want him out for any time, but at one stage at the weekend we thought he was facing a lengthier lay-off.

“There was no maliciousness in the challenge, and Andrew and Josh got on well when Josh was here, however, it looks like we have paid the price for Josh looking to impress his new manager with a really robust challenge in the last minute of a game.

Peterhead boss Jim McInally. (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group)

“Andrew was a big player for us last season, and I was delighted when he re-signed and I am looking forward to having him available again soon.

“He came back to pre-season in terrific shape and hopefully that will speed things up.

“His injury leaves an already small squad one down, but we will do what we have always done and concentrate on what we have as opposed to what is missing.”

