Peterhead sign former Cove Rangers striker Ola Adeyemo

Peterhead have signed former Cove Rangers striker Ola Adeyemo on a one-year deal.

Adeyemo was let go by the League One champions in the summer and comes into Peterhead squad in time for their Premier Sports Cup tie against Aberdeen.

He netted once in 15 games for Cove last season, scoring in the 2-2 draw at Alloa Athletic in February.

Adeyemo turned out for Dundee United earlier in his career and has also been on the books of Watford, Wexford, East Fife, Lewes and Norwegian side Valdres. He had been on trial with Peterhead where he will be reunited with his ex-Cove colleague Ryan Strachan.

Manager Jim McInally told the club website: “Ola played for us as a trialist a couple of weeks ago and did well. He is a strong and powerful player with good movement who makes good runs in-behind teams.

“Ola did not start a lot of games for Cove last season but there is no disgrace in that when you consider the forward line that they have however Ryan Strachan was a team-mate of his there and said that he was really difficult to play against in training and did not like doing it.

“I could see why he would say that after watching Ola the other week, and I am expecting Ola to make me play him from the start, once he gets up to full fitness as he missed some of our work when he went back home to Dublin as we discussed the deal.”

“With everything now agreed he will be in my plans for Sunday’s game against Aberdeen. He could well be thrown in at the deep end as it will help his fitness.”