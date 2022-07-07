Ola Adeyemo targets more game-time after sealing Peterhead move

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

New Peterhead striker Ola Adeyemo is desperate to get back on the park after sealing a switch to the Blue Toon.

Adeyemo spent last season with Cove Rangers, scoring once in 15 appearances, but was let go alongside Ryan Strachan at the end of the season. Both have since signed for Peterhead.

The striker’s only goal for the League One champions came in a 2-2 draw with Alloa Athletic as he found game-time hard to come by.

He had been on trial with Peterhead during pre-season, after Strachan had mentioned to manager Jim McInally that Adeyemo would be available.

The 27-year-old is keen to grasp his opportunity and get an extended run in the Blue Toon side.

“I spoke to the manager and I was happy with what I was hearing,” said Adeyemo. “Strachs is obviously here as well and he put a good word in for me with the manager.

“The main thing for me is getting game-time again and playing games. The squad is quite light, but there’s an opportunity for me to go and get minutes under my belt and get up to full speed again.

“I didn’t get a good run of games last season, but it’s understandable, because it was hard to drop those boys (Mitch Megginson and Rory McAllister). If I was one of them, I wouldn’t want to get dropped.

“I’m delighted to get it sorted and it’s a good opportunity for me to play more than I did last season.”

Adeyemo is of Irish and Nigerian descent and started out in Scotland with Dundee United. He has also been on the books of Watford, East Fife, Wexford, Lewes and Norwegian side Valdres.

The shortage of bodies at Balmoor means Adeyemo could be pitched straight in to Peterhead’s League Cup tie against Premiership side Aberdeen on Sunday.

“I had a few managers in Ireland ringing me and I was just waiting to see what the best situation would be for me,” added Adeyemo.

“The boys at Peterhead are top guys and good players. There’s a couple of boys that I know from the past – Ryan Dow was with me at Dundee United – and it’s a help being with someone like Ryan Strachan who I was with last season.

“The main thing I want to bring as a striker is goals. I want to work hard for the team and do my very best.”