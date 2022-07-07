Ola Adeyemo targets more game-time after sealing Peterhead move

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ola Adeyemo targets more game-time after sealing Peterhead move

By Jamie Durent
July 7, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: July 7, 2022, 11:53 am
Cove Rangers forward Ola Adeyemo.
Former Cove Rangers forward Ola Adeyemo has signed for Peterhead.

New Peterhead striker Ola Adeyemo is desperate to get back on the park after sealing a switch to the Blue Toon.

Adeyemo spent last season with Cove Rangers, scoring once in 15 appearances, but was let go alongside Ryan Strachan at the end of the season. Both have since signed for Peterhead.

The striker’s only goal for the League One champions came in a 2-2 draw with Alloa Athletic as he found game-time hard to come by.

He had been on trial with Peterhead during pre-season, after Strachan had mentioned to manager Jim McInally that Adeyemo would be available.

The 27-year-old is keen to grasp his opportunity and get an extended run in the Blue Toon side.

“I spoke to the manager and I was happy with what I was hearing,” said Adeyemo. “Strachs is obviously here as well and he put a good word in for me with the manager.

Ola Adeyemo made his first start for Cove Rangers against Queen's Park
Ola Adeyemo made his first start for Cove Rangers against Queen’s Park. Picture by Dave Cowe

“The main thing for me is getting game-time again and playing games. The squad is quite light, but there’s an opportunity for me to go and get minutes under my belt and get up to full speed again.

“I didn’t get a good run of games last season, but it’s understandable, because it was hard to drop those boys (Mitch Megginson and Rory McAllister). If I was one of them, I wouldn’t want to get dropped.

“I’m delighted to get it sorted and it’s a good opportunity for me to play more than I did last season.”

Adeyemo is of Irish and Nigerian descent and started out in Scotland with Dundee United. He has also been on the books of Watford, East Fife, Wexford, Lewes and Norwegian side Valdres.

The shortage of bodies at Balmoor means Adeyemo could be pitched straight in to Peterhead’s League Cup tie against Premiership side Aberdeen on Sunday.

“I had a few managers in Ireland ringing me and I was just waiting to see what the best situation would be for me,” added Adeyemo.

“The boys at Peterhead are top guys and good players. There’s a couple of boys that I know from the past – Ryan Dow was with me at Dundee United – and it’s a help being with someone like Ryan Strachan who I was with last season.

“The main thing I want to bring as a striker is goals. I want to work hard for the team and do my very best.”

