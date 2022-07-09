Peterhead complete double swoop ahead of Aberdeen League Cup tie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Peterhead complete double swoop ahead of Aberdeen League Cup tie

By Jamie Durent
July 9, 2022, 1:58 pm
Dundee United goalkeeper Jack Newman has joined Peterhead on loan
Peterhead have completed a double-signing on the eve of their League Cup tie against Aberdeen – including a much-needed goalkeeper.

Stopper Jack Newman has arrived on a six-month loan from Premiership side Dundee United and is the only goalkeeper on Peterhead’s books ahead of Sunday’s game.

They have also brought in former Motherwell youngster Cody McLeod after the forward impressed McInally as a trialist during pre-season.

The Blue Toon lost Lenny Wilson and Brett Long in the summer and talks with another top-flight club regarding a loan signing between the posts fell through.

It at least boosts the numbers for Peterhead ahead of the televised game, with Andy McCarthy and Russell McLean injured and Jason Brown suspended.

McInally said: “I am delighted to get Jack onboard as he comes highly recommended by the coaches at Dundee United. It is a win-win situation as we were needing a goalkeeper and Dundee United were looking for a club for Jack to go to and gain competitive experience.

“They have seen the positive work we have done with Kieran Freeman and Flynn Duffy in recent years and want Jack to develop in the same way. He will be involved straight away.

“Cody has worked hard since coming in both in terms of playing in games and getting up to the high fitness levels of the rest of the squad.”

“He has shown the management team here that he has the desire to make an impact as a first team player and he now has that platform. He has experience from the Motherwell B team as well as loan spells at Gretna and Bo’ness and he should be looking to force me to put his name on the team-sheet every week.”

