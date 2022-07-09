Peterhead complete double swoop ahead of Aberdeen League Cup tie

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Peterhead have completed a double-signing on the eve of their League Cup tie against Aberdeen – including a much-needed goalkeeper.

Stopper Jack Newman has arrived on a six-month loan from Premiership side Dundee United and is the only goalkeeper on Peterhead’s books ahead of Sunday’s game.

They have also brought in former Motherwell youngster Cody McLeod after the forward impressed McInally as a trialist during pre-season.

The Blue Toon lost Lenny Wilson and Brett Long in the summer and talks with another top-flight club regarding a loan signing between the posts fell through.

It at least boosts the numbers for Peterhead ahead of the televised game, with Andy McCarthy and Russell McLean injured and Jason Brown suspended.

McInally said: “I am delighted to get Jack onboard as he comes highly recommended by the coaches at Dundee United. It is a win-win situation as we were needing a goalkeeper and Dundee United were looking for a club for Jack to go to and gain competitive experience.

“They have seen the positive work we have done with Kieran Freeman and Flynn Duffy in recent years and want Jack to develop in the same way. He will be involved straight away.

“Cody has worked hard since coming in both in terms of playing in games and getting up to the high fitness levels of the rest of the squad.”

“He has shown the management team here that he has the desire to make an impact as a first team player and he now has that platform. He has experience from the Motherwell B team as well as loan spells at Gretna and Bo’ness and he should be looking to force me to put his name on the team-sheet every week.”