Peterhead: Jack Newman targets game-time after sealing loan switch from Dundee United

By Jamie Durent
July 12, 2022, 11:45 am
Jack Newman made his Peterhead debut on Sunday
Jack Newman made his Peterhead debut on Sunday.

New Peterhead signing Jack Newman is eager to seize his opportunity after being parachuted in between the posts at Balmoor.

Newman arrived on Saturday on loan from Dundee United as Peterhead desperately tried to find a goalkeeper for Sunday’s Premier Sports Cup tie against Aberdeen.

The 20-year-old, who had spent time on loan previously with Lowland League side Spartans, earned man-of-the-match honours on his debut after making a string of impressive saves against Premiership opposition.

Jack Newman
Jack Newman.

With the number one spot at Peterhead his by default at this moment, Newman wants to gain as much experience as he can during his six months in the north-east.

“It was pretty full-on. I got the shout on Friday afternoon about coming up here to play and I was straight into it from the start,” he said.

“I said that as soon as the season started I needed football, so as soon as this came up I thought ‘let’s do it’. There was probably no better game to come into.

‘It’s the perfect place to come’

“Going into a new club you need to know if you’re going to play. Especially for me as I need minutes. It’s the perfect place to come.

“Jim hasn’t said much to me. Ultimately it’s to keep the ball out of the back of the net as best I can and give it everything I’ve got.”

Manager Jim McInally said after Sunday’s game that Newman had come highly-recommended from his coaches at United. Goalkeeping coach Craig Hinchcliffe had contacted McInally about the stopper.

Peterhead also have a good relationship with the Tannadice outfit having taken Kieran Freeman and Flynn Duffy on loan from them previously.

Flynn Duffy made his debut for Peterhead against Cove Rangers.
Flynn Duffy in action for Peterhead.

“Flynn Duffy was here last year and Kieran Freeman the year before and they had nothing but good things to say,” added Newman.

“As soon as I heard it from them I made up my mind to do it.”

Hexham-born Newman came through the ranks at Sunderland before moving to United in 2020. He has been capped for Scotland up to under-18 level and spent last season on loan at Lowland League side Spartans.

“It maybe wasn’t the standard of football I benefitted from but the physicality of being around men’s first-team football,” he said.

“As a goalie it’s physical, getting roughed up and get stuck in.”

