Peterhead 0-2 Dumbarton: Paul Dixon sees red as Blue Toon suffer home defeat

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Peterhead’s disappointing start to their Premier Sports League Cup campaign continued with a 2-0 home defeat by Dumbarton.

The Balmoor men were forced to play the whole of the second half a man down following the dismissal of skipper Paul Dixon on the stroke of the interval.

Jim McInally’s side have lost their opening three group stage ties and have yet to find the back of the net.

The Blue Toon’s lack of squad depth resulted in ex-Motherwell youngster Cody McLeod being the sole outfield player on the bench, along with keeper Sandy Wood.

Finlay Gray’s excellent strike midway through the first half gave the visitors the advantage before Gregor Buchanan added number two with 13 minutes remaining.

Peterhead boss McInally said: “It was a poor game.

“They showed us a lot of respect in the first half, the way they were set up to let us have the ball and we just didn’t have any penetration and looked a wee bit short on confidence.

“It was a brilliant first goal but again we lost the ball in the middle of the park trying to play a one-two.

“Jack Newman had a fantastic save from the free kick. I thought it was pretty even and then the red card comes just before half time and it’s the last thing you really need.

“The second half was just about damage limitation and see if we could sneak something, the plan was to go with two up top for the last 15 but then they scored a second, again from a set piece.

“We can’t afford to keep allowing teams to score from set pieces.

“It was a good workout for the boys, they kept their shape well in the second half and I don’t think we conceded a chance in open play.

“There’s an education to be had for the younger ones in how to play without the ball but we need to do better with the ball. We need to get bodies in and we just need to strengthen up a wee bit.”

Your #BlueToon line up for this afternoon’s @PremierSportsTV cup fixture with @Dumbartonfc Jim makes 2 changes from Wednesday as Jack Newman and Robbie McGale replace Sandy Wood and Cody McLeod#BlueToon 🔵⚪️💙 pic.twitter.com/eSk1wJ9CrT — Peterhead FC (@pfcofficial) July 16, 2022

The manager did have a bit of sympathy for his captain’s red card.

McInally added: “He’s not blaming anyone else but himself for his bad touch but, for me, it’s a shocking decision.

“And it clearly wasn’t a clear ordering off.

“But it’s happened and it’s another game we’ve got through, we don’t seem to have any additional injuries.

“They’re better getting it out their system but we’re going to have to just bite the bullet for a wee while and hopefully get more bodies in.

“Paul obviously now misses the game at Stirling at the weekend but Jason Brown should be back and Andy McCarthy is not too far away, as is Ryan Strachan.

“Their return will certainly strengthen the squad, that’s for sure.

“Hopefully we’ll get some new faces in as well, if not for the weekend, certainly for the start of the league.

“You get a break at some point, our luck will turn.”