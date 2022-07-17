Peterhead 0-2 Dumbarton: Paul Dixon sees red as Blue Toon suffer home defeat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Peterhead FC

Peterhead 0-2 Dumbarton: Paul Dixon sees red as Blue Toon suffer home defeat

July 17, 2022, 11:45 am
Peterhead's Robbie McGale hurdles a tackle from Dumbarton's Gregg Wylde.
Peterhead's Robbie McGale hurdles a tackle from Dumbarton's Gregg Wylde.

Peterhead’s disappointing start to their Premier Sports League Cup campaign continued with a 2-0 home defeat by Dumbarton.

The Balmoor men were forced to play the whole of the second half a man down following the dismissal of skipper Paul Dixon on the stroke of the interval.

Jim McInally’s side have lost their opening three group stage ties and have yet to find the back of the net.

The Blue Toon’s lack of squad depth resulted in ex-Motherwell youngster Cody McLeod being the sole outfield player on the bench, along with keeper Sandy Wood.

Finlay Gray’s excellent strike midway through the first half gave the visitors the advantage before Gregor Buchanan added number two with 13 minutes remaining.

Peterhead boss McInally said: “It was a poor game.

“They showed us a lot of respect in the first half, the way they were set up to let us have the ball and we just didn’t have any penetration and looked a wee bit short on confidence.

“It was a brilliant first goal but again we lost the ball in the middle of the park trying to play a one-two.

“Jack Newman had a fantastic save from the free kick. I thought it was pretty even and then the red card comes just before half time and it’s the last thing you really need.

“The second half was just about damage limitation and see if we could sneak something, the plan was to go with two up top for the last 15 but then they scored a second, again from a set piece.

Peterhead’s Conor O’Keefe on the ball against Dumbarton. 

“We can’t afford to keep allowing teams to score from set pieces.

“It was a good workout for the boys, they kept their shape well in the second half and I don’t think we conceded a chance in open play.

“There’s an education to be had for the younger ones in how to play without the ball but we need to do better with the ball. We need to get bodies in and we just need to strengthen up a wee bit.”

The manager did have a bit of sympathy for his captain’s red card.

McInally added: “He’s not blaming anyone else but himself for his bad touch but, for me, it’s a shocking decision.

“And it clearly wasn’t a clear ordering off.

“But it’s happened and it’s another game we’ve got through, we don’t seem to have any additional injuries.

“They’re better getting it out their system but we’re going to have to just bite the bullet for a wee while and hopefully get more bodies in.

“Paul obviously now misses the game at Stirling at the weekend but Jason Brown should be back and Andy McCarthy is not too far away, as is Ryan Strachan.

“Their return will certainly strengthen the squad, that’s for sure.

“Hopefully we’ll get some new faces in as well, if not for the weekend, certainly for the start of the league.

“You get a break at some point, our luck will turn.”

