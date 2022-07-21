Peterhead defender Jason Brown urges squad to stick together through adversity

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Peterhead FC

Peterhead defender Jason Brown urges squad to stick together through adversity

By Jamie Durent
July 21, 2022, 11:45 am
Peterhead defender Jason Brown
Peterhead defender Jason Brown

Peterhead defender Jason Brown has urged the team to stick together as they try to weather a stormy beginning to their campaign.

Brown missed the first three games of the League Cup through suspension, owing to a red card he picked up at the end of last season.

His absence has coincided with a very challenging start for the Blue Toon, who have lost all of their matches without scoring a goal. In their last two, they have only been able to name a squad of 12 players.

The Peterhead defender returns to the side this weekend for their final fixture against Stirling Albion but Paul Dixon will miss out after his dismissal against Dumbarton.

‘Massive ask’ for Peterhead to face full-time teams

It has been a thankless task for manager Jim McInally, so far, to pull a squad together but Brown hopes they can rally through the adversity.

“There’s no getting away from it, it’s been tough,” he said. “Boys who have come in have been chucked in at the deep end, when they’ve not played much football in the last year or so.

“It’s a massive ask for them to be chucked in against full-time teams. It’s been really tough for everyone.

Peterhead defender Jason Brown in action against Dundee
Peterhead defender Jason Brown in action against Dundee.

“It’s not going to get any easier but we just have to stick together and aim for the Airdrie game. Hopefully we can get a few players back for that game and maybe a couple of additions.

“Since I’ve been at Peterhead we’ve always given a good account of ourselves in the cup. We want to be competitive straight away.

“We can easily make excuses but performances individually have not been good and it’s something we need to address.”

Paul Dixon will be missing for Peterhead this weekend.

Brown is one of the longest-serving players at the club, following the summer departures of Simon Ferry and Scott Brown.

There is a sense of making up for lost time for the centre-back after his extended break from the starting line-up.

Experience could make difference

“It’s been a long summer for me, as I missed two games at the end of last season,” said Brown. “I played a few pre-season games but missing the Aberdeen game was a big blow.

“I’ve been training well and I’m just looking to get back on the pitch and get my match-fitness back up to where it should be.

“It’s been frustrating not being able to help out, seeing the squad so low on numbers. We’ve had 12 players for three games which is not functionable for any team at any level.”

Cove Rangers defender Ryan Strachan.
Ryan Strachan rejoined Peterhead from Cove in the summer

Brown feels the return of fellow defender Ryan Strachan will prove key, with the former Cove Rangers man currently recuperating from Achilles surgery.

“Myself and Ryan are really good pals,” added Brown. “We work together and I see him every day – there’s no getting away from him.

“He’s a great signing for us. We’ve all seen how good he has been for Cove; he is all about winning and that’s the key characteristic we need in our team.

“Experience is something we lacked last season and with Paul Dixon and Ryan Dow coming in as well, we’re looking for these guys to have a positive effect on the team.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]