Peterhead sign Jamie Redman and Craig Simpson on short-term deals ahead of final League Cup tie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Peterhead FC

Peterhead sign Jamie Redman and Craig Simpson on short-term deals ahead of final League Cup tie

By Jamie Durent
July 23, 2022, 6:00 am
Peterhead manager Jim McInally
Peterhead manager Jim McInally.

Peterhead boss Jim McInally has drafted in two short-term recruits to help the Blue Toon fulfil their final League Cup fixture against Stirling Albion.

The club have toiled to get bodies on the park during the pre-season competition and have added midfielders Jamie Redman and Craig Simpson on deals until January.

Redman will be well-known to Peterhead fans, having played at Balmoor for six years between 2011 and 2017.

He was part of the team which reached the Challenge Cup final during the 2015-16 season.

Redman spent the 2019-20 campaign with Cove Rangers, but barely featured on their run to the League Two title. He was also was on the books of newly-promoted side Banks o’ Dee for the first part of last season.

Jamie Redman in action for Peterhead during his previous stint
Jamie Redman in action for Peterhead during his previous stint

Simpson was on the books of Peterhead as a young player but for the last six years has been playing football for Rattrays in the Aberdeenshire amateur leagues.

It is a needs-must situation for Blue Toon boss McInally, who anticipates the situation easing once the final round of League Cup fixtures is out of the way.

“They’re coming in to help out,” said McInally. “We can only sign them until January – we can’t do anything less than that.

“I love Jamie and I’m so happy that he’s seen it in him to come help us out.

“I don’t think he’s played for a while, but I know he keeps himself fit and I would be surprised if he doesn’t play well.

“Craig is a friend of Jordon Brown’s who’s agreed to help us out.

“I just want today out of the road and we can then concentrate on getting everybody back.”

Striker Russell McLean had an operation yesterday and Ryan Strachan is closing in on a first-team return.

The Peterhead manager is more optimistic of the picture improving ahead of their first league game against Airdrieonians.

“With next week in mind, I think more clubs will be inclined to do business,” added McInally. “Most clubs have been using their full squad in the League Cup.

“We have got to be fair to people. The temptation would have been to take in younger players, but if you don’t play them then you’re basically putting them out of football.

“You can only sign people until January and I wasn’t prepared to do that, as it would be really selfish.”

McInally will be without suspended defender Paul Dixon, however, Jason Brown is available again.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]