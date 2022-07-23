Peterhead sign Jamie Redman and Craig Simpson on short-term deals ahead of final League Cup tie

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Peterhead boss Jim McInally has drafted in two short-term recruits to help the Blue Toon fulfil their final League Cup fixture against Stirling Albion.

The club have toiled to get bodies on the park during the pre-season competition and have added midfielders Jamie Redman and Craig Simpson on deals until January.

Redman will be well-known to Peterhead fans, having played at Balmoor for six years between 2011 and 2017.

He was part of the team which reached the Challenge Cup final during the 2015-16 season.

Redman spent the 2019-20 campaign with Cove Rangers, but barely featured on their run to the League Two title. He was also was on the books of newly-promoted side Banks o’ Dee for the first part of last season.

Simpson was on the books of Peterhead as a young player but for the last six years has been playing football for Rattrays in the Aberdeenshire amateur leagues.

It is a needs-must situation for Blue Toon boss McInally, who anticipates the situation easing once the final round of League Cup fixtures is out of the way.

“They’re coming in to help out,” said McInally. “We can only sign them until January – we can’t do anything less than that.

“I love Jamie and I’m so happy that he’s seen it in him to come help us out.

“I don’t think he’s played for a while, but I know he keeps himself fit and I would be surprised if he doesn’t play well.

“Craig is a friend of Jordon Brown’s who’s agreed to help us out.

“I just want today out of the road and we can then concentrate on getting everybody back.”

All the best to @csimpson96 who has left the club to join Peterhead FC https://t.co/JeS3dvFmyo — Rattrays XI (@RattraysXI) July 22, 2022

Striker Russell McLean had an operation yesterday and Ryan Strachan is closing in on a first-team return.

The Peterhead manager is more optimistic of the picture improving ahead of their first league game against Airdrieonians.

“With next week in mind, I think more clubs will be inclined to do business,” added McInally. “Most clubs have been using their full squad in the League Cup.

“We have got to be fair to people. The temptation would have been to take in younger players, but if you don’t play them then you’re basically putting them out of football.

“You can only sign people until January and I wasn’t prepared to do that, as it would be really selfish.”

McInally will be without suspended defender Paul Dixon, however, Jason Brown is available again.