Peterhead target reinforcements this week ahead of League One start – and following fourth League Cup group stage loss

Peterhead assistant Davie Nicholls insists the focus is fully on the forthcoming League One season after a disappointing Premier Sports Cup Group A campaign ended with a 3-0 defeat at Stirling Albion.

A Dale Carrick hat-trick consigned the thinly-spread Blue Toon to a fourth straight loss without scoring as Stirling climbed to second in the table with eight points from 12.

Nicholl, whose side face Airdrieonians at Balmoor on Saturday then are away to Clyde on August 6, said: “It’s been a difficult couple of weeks just trying to get bodies in and we were down to the bare bones with the suspensions.

“The group stage is what it is, and we are short on numbers at the moment. (Former midfielder) Jamie Redman has come in and helped us out and we are very thankful to him for that. We need to get everyone back fit if we can.

“It’s all about preparing for the league campaign – that’s our bread and butter and this has helped players get fitter. We are actively looking to get players in this week and we are looking forward to the league starting. There are a lot of big games this season.

“I thought we got into some good positions in the second half and wee Robbie (McGale) has gone by a couple of players at times, but our final ball wasn’t good enough.”

Brown stretchered off following clash

Defender Jason Brown was stretchered off late on after a clash of heads with Danny Denholm, but Nicholl added: “Thankfully he was awake when they got him into the treatment room, but they are taking him to the hospital as a precaution as they do with any head knock.”

The Binos had been thrashed 5-0 by Aberdeen in midweek, but bounced back with a comfortable victory over the Jim McInally-bossed Peterhead – exactly a year on from a 3-1 success when the sides met at Forthbank in last season’s competition.

On-loan Livingston midfielder Harrison Clark made his debut, as Albion manager Darren Young made six changes, while Peterhead were without suspended trio Paul Dixon, Andy McDonald and Ryan Dow. Andy McCarthy, Hamish Ritchie and Russell McLean missed out through injury and there were only three substitutes available to the visitors.

Stirling, who had beaten Dumbarton and Raith Rovers (on penalties) in Group A, were in front after just five minutes. Jack Leitch’s corner from the right was met by central defender Adam Cummins – he nodded it down and Carrick turned the ball into the net.

Former Shotts striker Danny Burns came close to adding to Albion’s lead on a number of occasions, while, at the other end, Peterhead failed to trouble back-up keeper Callum Law.

The second goal arrived 18 minutes from time when the Blue Toon’s on-loan Dundee United keeper Jack Newman couldn’t hold a corner from Stirling substitute Danny Denholm and Carrick swept the ball home.

Carrick completed his treble with an emphatic low drive after being picked out by substitute Kieran Moore.