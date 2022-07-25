Peterhead: Jason Brown given all-clear after head-knock against Stirling Albion

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Peterhead defender Jason Brown has been given the all-clear after suffering a head injury in the Premier Sports Cup game against Stirling Albion.

Brown was stretchered off late on in the 3-0 defeat at the Forthbank Stadium after a head-knock with Danny Denholm, and was taken to hospital.

He was released from hospital during the early hours of Sunday morning after tests and scans came back all-clear.

Blue Toon boss Jim McInally said: “Jason had a number of tests, and a scan carried out, and thankfully he was given the all-clear.

“He did, however, experience a concussion and has what is best described as an egg-sized lump on his head.

“We were obviously all worried about him, so it was good to talk to him on Sunday.

“We will follow all the protocols involved before Jason returns to training and playing.

“Jason’s injury sums up the luck we had in the Premier Sports Cup and hopefully that will turn now we are heading into League 1.”

Peterhead were defeated in all four of their Premier Sports Cup games, and begin their League 1 campaign against Airdrieonians on Saturday.