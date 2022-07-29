Peterhead sign right-back Max Gillies on loan

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Peterhead have signed defender Max Gillies on loan until January to ease their squad struggles ahead of Saturday’s league opener.

The 19-year-old right-back, who is the son of former Aberdeen player Ricky, played six times for promoted parent club Queen’s Park in League One last term.

He could make his debut for the Blue Toon, who are fighting to bolster their squad further, when they begin their League One campaign against Airdrieonians on Saturday.

Peterhead boss Jim McInally said: “Queen’s Park rate Max very highly and view Peterhead as the best place for him to continue his development.

“One other thing that helped clinch the move was Max’s desire to get further first team experience.

“He told the Queen’s Park manager Owen Coyle that he would come here without hesitation.

“Owen has seen the benefits close up of the work we did with Grant Savoury last season and wants Max to benefit in the same way.”

Savoury, who was with Peterhead last term, was snapped up by the now-Championship Spiders in the summer.