Forward Ola Adeyemo embracing baptism of fire to Peterhead career

Ola Adeyemo has played more football in the last three weeks at Peterhead than he has in the last three years.

The Irish striker was a bit-part player during a year at Cove Rangers, only starting once, and prior to that had limited time with Wexford in the League of Ireland.

He has been thrust into the starting line-up out of necessity at Peterhead, with the club struggling for players and goals at the top end of the park.

Adeyemo bagged his first goal of the season in the draw with Clyde last weekend and has played in every game since the first League Cup tie against Aberdeen.

His fitness and sharpness is coming and, after a barren few seasons, he is relishing the demands of being a key player again.

“I’m happy to get off the mark, but I’m trying to get as fit as possible so I can help the team,” said Adeyemo. “It’s been tough because there’s been a lot of injuries, games and suspensions.

“The main thing is getting as many minutes as I can and I’m sure it’ll all come together at some point. With a bit of luck things will start falling our way.

“It’s been tough on the body, but I’m getting used to it bit by bit. I’m getting there slowly but surely and, as the games come and go, I’m sure it’ll get easier.

“If I stay injury-free, I’m sure I’ll be able to contribute and help the team as much as I can.

“Once I’m fully fit and injury-free, I feel I will contribute and do my best for the team.

“In my career I’ve been in and out, had injuries and it hasn’t been an easy ride. It’s difficult for me at the moment, because I’m playing a lot of games on the bounce.

“I haven’t had a consistent run of games, but I’m happy to be in this position, where I’m getting an opportunity to get minutes under my belt.”

Not only does the sharpness come back, but the confidence, too – Adeyemo has been looking for a manager to believe in him to deliver the goods in front of goal.

“That’s the bit of luck you need in football sometimes,” added Adeyemo. “Someone who is going to give you a chance to reach your football, get games and do your best.

“You don’t get luck if you’re not fit enough or you’re not up to it. You get taken out. Luckily the way the situation has been here, I’ve been needed to play and it’s only helping me getting minutes.”

It has been a challenging start to the campaign for Peterhead, who are yet to win in six and the Clyde game was the first one they had scored in.

“I’m enjoying it, because I’ve been on the pitch getting minutes – that’s where you want to be,” said Adeyemo. “We’ve been struggling with injuries and suspensions and results haven’t gone our way, but I know eventually things will pick up.

“We could have put the foot down and nicked all three points last weekend. But we want to keep building week by week and get boys back from injuries. We’ll come good.”