Forward Ola Adeyemo embracing baptism of fire to Peterhead career

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Peterhead FC

Forward Ola Adeyemo embracing baptism of fire to Peterhead career

By Jamie Durent
August 13, 2022, 6:00 am
Peterhead striker Ola Adeyemo. Photo by Duncan Brown
Peterhead striker Ola Adeyemo. Photo by Duncan Brown

Ola Adeyemo has played more football in the last three weeks at Peterhead than he has in the last three years.

The Irish striker was a bit-part player during a year at Cove Rangers, only starting once, and prior to that had limited time with Wexford in the League of Ireland.

He has been thrust into the starting line-up out of necessity at Peterhead, with the club struggling for players and goals at the top end of the park.

Adeyemo bagged his first goal of the season in the draw with Clyde last weekend and has played in every game since the first League Cup tie against Aberdeen.

His fitness and sharpness is coming and, after a barren few seasons, he is relishing the demands of being a key player again.

Peterhead striker Ola Adeyemo tussles with Aberdeen captain Anthony Stewart
Peterhead striker Ola Adeyemo tussles with Aberdeen captain Anthony Stewart

“I’m happy to get off the mark, but I’m trying to get as fit as possible so I can help the team,” said Adeyemo. “It’s been tough because there’s been a lot of injuries, games and suspensions.

“The main thing is getting as many minutes as I can and I’m sure it’ll all come together at some point. With a bit of luck things will start falling our way.

“It’s been tough on the body, but I’m getting used to it bit by bit. I’m getting there slowly but surely and, as the games come and go, I’m sure it’ll get easier.

“If I stay injury-free, I’m sure I’ll be able to contribute and help the team as much as I can.

“Once I’m fully fit and injury-free, I feel I will contribute and do my best for the team.

“In my career I’ve been in and out, had injuries and it hasn’t been an easy ride. It’s difficult for me at the moment, because I’m playing a lot of games on the bounce.

“I haven’t had a consistent run of games, but I’m happy to be in this position, where I’m getting an opportunity to get minutes under my belt.”

Not only does the sharpness come back, but the confidence, too – Adeyemo has been looking for a manager to believe in him to deliver the goods in front of goal.

“That’s the bit of luck you need in football sometimes,” added Adeyemo. “Someone who is going to give you a chance to reach your football, get games and do your best.

Ola Adeyemo celebrates his first goal for Peterhead against Clyde. Photo by Duncan Brown
Ola Adeyemo celebrates his first goal for Peterhead against Clyde. Photo by Duncan Brown

“You don’t get luck if you’re not fit enough or you’re not up to it. You get taken out. Luckily the way the situation has been here, I’ve been needed to play and it’s only helping me getting minutes.”

It has been a challenging start to the campaign for Peterhead, who are yet to win in six and the Clyde game was the first one they had scored in.

“I’m enjoying it, because I’ve been on the pitch getting minutes – that’s where you want to be,” said Adeyemo. “We’ve been struggling with injuries and suspensions and results haven’t gone our way, but I know eventually things will pick up.

“We could have put the foot down and nicked all three points last weekend. But we want to keep building week by week and get boys back from injuries. We’ll come good.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]