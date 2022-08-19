Max Gillies wants to use Peterhead loan to further Queen’s Park career

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Peterhead loanee Max Gillies is determined to use his time at Balmoor to prove he can cut it in the Queen’s Park first-team.

Gillies has impressed in his early appearances for the Blue Toon and found the net in the 3-1 defeat to Falkirk last weekend.

The 19-year-old, son of former Aberdeen and St Mirren midfielder Ricky, has made 12 appearances for the Spiders’ and was part of the squad which got promoted to the Championship via the play-offs.

He jumped at the chance to join Peterhead as it meant game-time, at a time when he is keen to develop for his parent club.

Gaining experience on pitch

“I’d spent pre-season with Queen’s Park,” said Gillies.

“We went to Holland, which was a really good experience. I didn’t hear about it until quite late on in pre-season but once I heard Peterhead were interested in signing me on loan, there was no doubts. I needed to play games.

“I’m still quite young but I need to be playing first-team football every week. I spoke to Grant Savoury a few times about how it all works at Peterhead and the lads have been really welcoming.

“Jim wants me going forward and getting as many goals and assists as I can, but also to go back to Queen’s Park at the end of the season and kick on.

“It was my first senior goal (against Falkirk), which was a good moment, but obviously the circumstances weren’t great. My dad, my brother and one of my friends were there. Unfortunately my mum missed it but she was happy for me.”

Gillies senior has ‘good influence on playing’

As would be expected, his father has had a big influence on his career. Gillies senior had a 15-year playing career in Scotland and further afield and has already seen his son pull on a Peterhead shirt.

“Ever since I can remember, he’s always been out kicking a ball with me,” said Gillies. “If I have a good game, he always tries to find a way to improve. But he’ll always say well done and show me the positives.

“He’s a good influence on me playing football, especially with what he did in his career. As a kid he was always wanting me to play in midfield and I did start out there, but as I got in at Queen’s Park I’ve drifted into right-back.

“He loves coming to the games. Obviously Peterhead is a bit of a trek but he was at the first home game where I made my debut and he was at the Falkirk game.

“He’s been really supportive of me and I’m thankful for that.”

Eyeing Queen’s fortunes

Peterhead take on Queen of the South this weekend, a side which should be among the favourites to get promoted from League One.

Gillies is keen to get the Blue Toon up and running for the season but will also have one eye on Queen’s fortunes.

“Queen’s have got a lot of things going for them now,” he said. “It was tough last season because we weren’t the favourites to go up but managed to pull through.

“I speak to my gaffer, Owen Coyle, every Monday when I go back in and he’s always asking me how I’m getting on.

“He’s got really good aspirations for me, so hopefully I can play well at Peterhead and hopefully he has a wee bit more faith in me, having seen I’ve been playing games week in, week out.”