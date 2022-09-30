Peterhead players not looking for excuses, says Jack Brown

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Peterhead FC

Peterhead players not looking for excuses, says Jack Brown

By Jamie Durent
September 30, 2022, 11:45 am
Peterhead midfielder Jack Brown in action against Elgin City. Image: Duncan Brown
Peterhead midfielder Jack Brown in action against Elgin City. Image: Duncan Brown

Jack Brown insists the Peterhead players are not looking for excuses for their poor run of form early in the season.

Peterhead are struggling near the foot of League One and after getting their first win of the season against Kelty Hearts, they were brought crashing to earth by a 4-0 thumping from Elgin City last weekend.

The Blue Toon have had a multitude of new players to bed in and have suffered injuries to key players, such as Andy McCarthy and Hamish Ritchie, but results have been hard to come by.

Brown, who joined Peterhead last season from Highland League side Rothes, said the players cannot have any excuses for the way things have gone and they need to help the club turn a corner.

“It’s been disappointing – you can tell that from our results,” said Brown. “None of us go out to do poorly but it’s just not been good enough so far.

Jack Brown joined Peterhead from Rothes last season. Image: Duncan Brown
Jack Brown joined Peterhead from Rothes last season. Image: Duncan Brown

“We lost so many quality players in the summer, it was going to be difficult to replace them. The management team are doing as best they can with that and we’re not looking for any excuses as players.

“We know it’s not been good enough and we know we need to get better. Hopefully, that will show in results sooner rather than later.

“It’s a tough one to put your finger on (what’s gone wrong). There’s a few things – defensively, our shape, going forward we don’t create enough to be honest. Collectively as a group, we know we can all do more.

“When we were struggling for players at the start of the season, during the League Cup games, boys’ confidence took a hit. But we know what needs to be done and we’re not looking for excuses.”

Peterhead manager Jim McInally. Image: Duncan Brown
Peterhead manager Jim McInally. Image: Duncan Brown

Peterhead have traditionally attracted players from across the country and out of necessity have trained in separate groups, with players originating from Aberdeen, Dundee and the Central Belt.

However this week the players trained together twice in Dundee as McInally looks to speed up the process of gelling his squad of new faces together.

“We’ve got however many new players and I don’t think everyone has bedded in together yet,” said Brown. “This will definitely help.

“This is what most part-time teams in Scotland do and it can only be a good thing for us.”

The Blue Toon head to Dunfermline this weekend and the former Caley Thistle youngster reckons it is a game the players should be relishing.

“We all know every week is going to be a difficult game but these are the ones you should be looking forward to as a player,” said Brown. “Big stadium, big club, full-time team – you should be wanting to test yourself.

“Our confidence won’t be the highest just now but as players, you should be looking forward to these sorts of games.”

