David Robertson will use next fortnight to put his stamp on Peterhead squad after suffering defeat to Kelty Hearts in his first game in charge

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Peterhead’s 3-0 loss to Kelty Hearts will leave new manager David Robertson with plenty food for thought.

After replacing long-serving Jim McInally in the Balmoor hotseat last week, Robertson’s first assignment was a game of magnitude in Fife.

Bottom-placed Peterhead trail Clyde by two points – which continues to be the case following the Bully Wee’s 2-0 loss to FC Edinburgh.

Kelty remain the next team within reach in eighth spot, however the defeat moves John Potter’s men 13 points clear of the Blue Toon.

Robertson is back in Scottish football for the first time since January 2007, when he stepped down as manager of Montrose.

He was most recently manager of Real Kashmir, who he steered to the second-tier of Indian football for the first time in the club’s history.

Simply organising training sessions was often a difficult task, in the midst of ongoing conflict in heavily disputed land which had its autonomy revoked by the Indian government in 2019.

Robertson will therefore clearly be unfazed by the challenge of navigating the injury-ravaged Blue Toon out of their current predicament.

He said: “After being away for a long time I did want to come back into this environment.

“It happened quicker than I thought it would. We are in a tough spot – but there are enough points there to put a run together.”

Robertson upbeat despite loss

Even as the game ran away from his side in the latter stages at New Central Park, Robertson showed a calm demeanour throughout the 90 minutes.

There was precious little to separate the sides in a goalless first half, at which point it looked likely a solitary strike would settle the match.

In spells Peterhead offered enough of a threat to suggest it could come from them. They showed some neat attacking passages, with the most gilt-edged opportunity falling to Danny Strachan on 10 minutes, when he struck a first-time effort straight at Kelty goalkeeper Darren Jamieson after Michael Hewitt’s cross picked him out unmarked in the box.

After that chance, along with other occasions in which the final ball did not materialise, Robertson was visibly encouraging his players to continue working their play into the danger areas.

Kelty’s breakthrough less than three minutes into the second half came as a hammerblow however, with Thomas O’Ware rising highest to nod home Nicky Low’s corner.

Robertson introduced Russell McLean – available for the first time since April – in an attempt to freshen up his attack. There were precious few chances at either end in a stagnant second period though, until Kelty were awarded a spot-kick on 83 minutes.

Andy McDonald was adjudged to have clipped Nathan Austin inside the box, and despite his protestations the defender was shown a second yellow card by referee Ross Hardie, with Low tucking home the spot-kick.

Kelty sealed the points in the dying stages, when Alfredo Agyeman was played through on goal before calmly slotting into the far corner.

Opportunity to work with squad in coming fortnight

This was only Robertson’s third meeting with his newly-inherited side since his appointment on Tuesday.

Football in the current age allows for endless spools of video footage to be readily available for anybody willing to watch it, and Robertson has clearly done his homework. He was a spectator at Balmoor for Peterhead’s last league game, when they went down 2-0 to Dunfermline.

None of his preparation can compare with the ideas that will develop from his first experience of working with his players on a matchday however. Robertson will have left Fife having seen encouraging aspects he can build on, but also knowing there is plenty needing to be worked on.

The upcoming fortnight allows him the perfect opportunity to put his stamp on the Blue Toon squad. With a free weekend next Saturday, Peterhead are next in action at home to Clyde on December 17 in what increasingly looks like a crunch encounter.

Robertson has already assembled his backroom team, with former Stonehaven manager Ian Esslemont assisting him. His former Kashmir assistant Jimmy Lindsay is also in place, with a view to overseeing the preparation for Peterhead’s players from outwith the north-east.

McDonald’s suspension will add to a number of selection issues, with experienced campaigners Paul Dixon, Ryan Dow and Ryan Strachan having been sidelined against Kelty.

Robertson is determined to make the most of the upcoming days, adding: “It’s important we’ve got a couple of weeks to work on players. The reaction from the players has been great in the time we have had them.

“It’s a balance between getting some fit, having a look at ones we haven’t seen, and trying to plan things with players that are injured.”