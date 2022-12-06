Jordon Brown determined to kick on when Peterhead return to League One action against Clyde

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Jordon Brown is relishing the opportunity for new manager David Robertson to put his vision across to the Peterhead squad.

Robertson, who replaced Jim McInally at Balmoor last week, took charge of his first game in Saturday’s 3-0 loss at Kelty Hearts.

The result leaves the Blue Toon two points adrift at the bottom of League One, behind Clyde – who they face in a crucial encounter next Saturday.

In the meantime, Robertson will be looking to make the most of the chance to work with his players following his return to Scottish football from Real Kashmir in the Indian second-tier.

Having won just one of their 17 matches so far this term, Brown knows his side are in desperate need of points.

Midfielder Brown is eager to kick start his side’s campaign under the new regime.

He said: “With no game at the weekend, we’ve got two weeks now which probably allows us to do five sessions. There will maybe be a bounce game as well.

“It was a great week in everything but the end result against Kelty, which is the most important thing.

“There are definitely encouraging signs, but we really need to start putting points on the board.

“The manager will get the chance to work with us again and get to know us better, and we will get to know him better.

“We are all excited. It doesn’t feel like we’re at the bottom of the table – but the table doesn’t lie.

“Clyde got beaten again, so it’s going to be huge a week on Saturday.

“We really need to kick on, it’s the bottom line.”

Familiar feeling of frustration for Blue Toon

Peterhead were defeated by three second-half goals at New Central Park, with the result leaving them 13 points adrift of the eighth-placed Fifers.

Following an encouraging first half, former Cove Rangers and Aberdeen player Brown felt the game followed a familiar pattern to many previous games this term.

He added: “It’s a similar story to how it has been.

“It’s a difficult venue, like everywhere is in this league, but we dug in really well in the first half.

“The message at half-time was to keep it tight for 10 minutes and keep frustrating them, but we then conceded from a set-piece.

“It’s not like us, as we have defended set pieces well.

“When you are down at the bottom of the league that just happens. We went chasing, Russell McLean got back on the park, which gave us a bit of a lift.

“Danny Strachan had a chance in the first half and if we get in the lead in a game it would be different. It’s very fine margins.

“For the penalty, I think everyone could see apart from the referee that it was a dive. After Andy McDonald was sent-off and we went down 2-0, the game was done.

“We went chasing a goal at the end of the game and they broke away and got a third. It was yet another deflection, which has been the story of our season.

“There is definitely encouragement.”

Brown back in starting line-up

Brown was back in Peterhead’s starting line-up for the first time since early October, and completed his first full match on league duty this term.

The 30-year-old is eager to kick on, adding: “Personally it was great to play 90 minutes, and hopefully I can build on it as it means nothing without the team getting results.”