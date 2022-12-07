Peterhead: David Robertson hopes to maintain Blue Toon’s links with his former club Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Peterhead FC

Peterhead: David Robertson hopes to maintain Blue Toon’s links with his former club Aberdeen

By Jamie Durent
December 7, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: December 7, 2022, 7:28 am
Peterhead manager David Robertson. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Peterhead manager David Robertson. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Peterhead boss David Robertson hopes to maintain a good relationship with their north-east neighbours Aberdeen.

The two clubs are just 30 miles apart and in recent seasons, have benefitted from Aberdeen loan players to the club.

Robertson is a former Dons player, turning out for them between 1986 and 1991, and sees the merits of continuing a strong connection between Peterhead and the Premiership outfit.

“When I got the job, a number of their staff reached out to me and asked if there was anything they could do,” said Robertson.

“We were invited to the game on Tuesday night (in the Aberdeenshire Shield), so the relationship has always been good there. But it’s nice they reached out and offered some help early in my time at Peterhead and we thank them for that.

“It’s a close tie that we’d like to have. But we’re not just restricting ourselves to one club. We’ve got a pretty good handle on things all over Scotland and in England as well.

“There’s plenty of help and assistance out there.”

Robertson played with Aberdeen’s pathways manager Neil Simpson at the start of his career.

Simpson was in the Dons first-team when Robertson made his breakthrough as a teenager and still holds an important role within the Pittodrie club.

“I played with Neil for most of the time I was there,” said Robertson. “I played in the first-team with him as well for a number of years until he moved on.

Neil Simpson. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
Neil Simpson. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson

“He was one of the ones that reached out to me as well, which was pleasing.”

The Blue Toon had Ryan Duncan on loan from the Dons last season and this campaign have taken young goalkeeper Tom Ritchie for a similar spell.

Ritchie was initially due to join in the summer but instead went to Queen of the South. After his game-time at Queens failed to materialise, he was recalled and signed for Peterhead.

“He’s a young boy and he’s going to make mistakes,” said Robertson. “But in training and in games he’s been very good.

Tom Ritchie made his Peterhead debut against Montrose last weekend. Photos by Duncan Brown
Tom Ritchie made his Peterhead debut against Montrose. Image: Duncan Brown

“He’s good with the ball at his feet and he’s got a great future in the game. He’s getting the game-time here, to learn his trade in a competitive men’s environment.

“He’ll learn a lot from it. He’s a confident guy as well, which is important. In previous weeks he’s been shipping a few goals and the team’s been losing, but his head hasn’t gone down.

“He’s still got confidence, which is so important.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Peterhead FC

New Peterhead signings Glenn Gabriel, left, and Daniel Fosu. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Peterhead got lift from new signings against Montrose, says boss David Robertson
Peterhead midfielder Jack Brown. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Peterhead pick up first point under David Robertson with draw against Montrose
Peterhead manager David Robertson. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Peterhead: David Robertson talks up Kevin Joshua signing as recruitment continues
Peterhead's Mikey Hewitt clashes with Stephen Eze of Queen's Park. Image: Duncan Brown
Peterhead FC: Challenges ahead for Blue Toon after difficult 2022
Peterhead chairman Rodger Morrison at Balmoor
Peterhead chairman Rodger Morrison tries to see positives in club's future
David Robertson was unveiled as Peterhead manager yesterday. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Peterhead boss David Robertson hopes transfer groundwork pays off ahead of window opening
Peterhead's Russell McLean is shown a red card by referee Chris Graham as Andy McCarthy (8) protests the decision. Image: Duncan Brown.
FC Edinburgh 4-0 Peterhead: A tough day in the capital for the Blue Toon
Peterhead manager David Robertson. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Peterhead boss David Robertson hopes new signings can provide competition for places
David Robertson was unveiled as Peterhead manager yesterday. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Peterhead manager David Robertson makes former West Brom defender his first signing
Peterhead midfielder Andy McCarthy. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
'It hasn't been an easy time for anyone': Festive get-together with fans lifted Peterhead…

Most Read

1
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
2
Shaun Ritchie
Missing from The Broch: Our documentary reveals new details surrounding Shaun Ritchie’s disappearance
3
Sharleen Spiteri alongside Dame Judi Dench. Image: Ewan Venters/Twitter.
Dame Judi Dench rings in the New Year in Braemar with Sharleen Spiteri
4
Aberdeen city's Hogmanay celebrations on on Schoolhill. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.
Thousands gather for Hogmanay celebrations across the north and north-east
5
Glen Cairns has been taking impressive images of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire. Image: Glen Cairns
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty
6
The Ninian South platform
WATCH: Viral Tiktok video shows life on a North Sea platform
7
Dogwalkers in Roseisle Forest, one of the many wonderful nature walks just a short journey from Elgin you can enjoy. Image: Gordon Lennox/DC Thomson
Five nature walks near Elgin for the New Year
8
A diver swimming through the ocean above a pile of cocaine with the eyes of Julian Chisholm in the background
The Hunt for Mr X: Our documentary investigates North Sea diver behind £100m Highland…
9
Lewis Capaldi urged people to sign up to Doddie Aid after climbing Ben Hogh on Coll. Image: Lewis Capaldi/Instagram
Lewis Capaldi hikes up Coll’s Ben Hogh for Doddie Aid
10
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families

More from Press and Journal

The crash occurred before 2am today.
Section of A99 closed following one-vehicle crash north of Wick
Fraserburgh Academy pupils rehearsing for the Rock Challenge at AECC in 2007. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Rock Challenge: The 'fantastic' schools performing arts competition that changed lives
A crucifix on a book against the background of a written school board
New year, new rules? Should unelected religious representatives sit on education committees?
Brora Ranger's forward, Andrew Macrae.
Brora's Andrew Macrae looking forward to return to action
Today's students are the leaders of tomorrow (Image: Matej Kastelic/Shutterstock)
Chris Moule: Here's 'why' entrepreneurial universities make a big difference to society
Clapping and thank yous alone won't save our NHS (Image: PPandV/Shutterstock)
Scott Begbie: Stop gaslighting us and fund the NHS properly
Tornagrain is a new community, located between Inverness and Nairn (Image: Moray Estates)
Andrew Howard: Working together is the key to building places people want to live…
Scotland's Finn Russell excels for Racing 92, but has been dropped by Scotland.
Neil Drysdale: Here's what would brighten up 2023 for Scottish sports fans - even…
Cfine rural poverty
'Rural poverty is a widespread problem': Cfine mobile foodbank looks to expand to help…
Scottish Chambers of Commerce chief executive Liz Cameron. Image: Abrightside Photography
Liz Cameron: Scotland's education and skills system is key to producing future talent

Editor's Picks

Most Commented