David Robertson looks to strengthen Peterhead squad ahead of transfer window opening

Peterhead manager David Robertson is keen to get to work strengthening his squad ahead of the January window.

Robertson took on the job at the end of last month with the club struggling at the foot of League One.

They had a huge turnover of players in the summer and have also been beset by injury issues, which has prevented any consistency in team selection.

Peterhead vice-chairman Les Hill stated upon Robertson’s appointment that the club would look towards more local players in their recruitment process. In recent years they have brought north-east players like Jordon Brown, Danny Strachan and Hamish Ritchie into the club.

Recruitment was a huge challenge for the club in the summer and there is little to suggest it will be easier when the transfer window opens again in January.

“We need to bolster the whole team – we need a bit more competition for places,” said Robertson.

“We’ve got some experienced players out and a couple of them long-term. We’ve earmarked players to come in but in the January window, many clubs will be looking at the same type of players.

“Obviously with strikers, we’ve only got Russell (McLean) now. That’s definitely an area we’re looking at and trying to get solutions in.”

David Robertson: ‘I just want guys who are hungry’

Peterhead announced prior to the Kelty Hearts game that striker Ola Adeyemo had been released from his contract.

Adeyemo joined from Cove Rangers in the summer and started the season in the side, scoring away to Clyde, but had not featured since the defeat to Queen’s Park on August 20 and had complained of an Achilles issue.

“I don’t really know what happened previously but we’d tried to get in touch with him and it was proving difficult,” added Robertson.

“He asked for his termination, so it was a bit of both really. I just want players who are committed to the team and want to be here.

“Whether that’s a stepping-stone to something better or to prolong their career, I just want guys who are hungry.

“I put Jordon Brown in the team against Kelty – he’d been out for a bit and he was arguably the best player.

“Particularly where we are, we need guys who are going to fight for the cause and want to be here.”