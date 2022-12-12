David Robertson looks to strengthen Peterhead squad ahead of transfer window opening

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Peterhead FC

David Robertson looks to strengthen Peterhead squad ahead of transfer window opening

By Jamie Durent
December 12, 2022, 11:45 am
New Peterhead manager David Robertson. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
New Peterhead manager David Robertson. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Peterhead manager David Robertson is keen to get to work strengthening his squad ahead of the January window.

Robertson took on the job at the end of last month with the club struggling at the foot of League One.

They had a huge turnover of players in the summer and have also been beset by injury issues, which has prevented any consistency in team selection.

Peterhead vice-chairman Les Hill stated upon Robertson’s appointment that the club would look towards more local players in their recruitment process. In recent years they have brought north-east players like Jordon Brown, Danny Strachan and Hamish Ritchie into the club.

We need to bolster the whole team – we need a bit more competition for places…”

Recruitment was a huge challenge for the club in the summer and there is little to suggest it will be easier when the transfer window opens again in January.

“We need to bolster the whole team – we need a bit more competition for places,” said Robertson.

“We’ve got some experienced players out and a couple of them long-term. We’ve earmarked players to come in but in the January window, many clubs will be looking at the same type of players.

“Obviously with strikers, we’ve only got Russell (McLean) now. That’s definitely an area we’re looking at and trying to get solutions in.”

David Robertson: ‘I just want guys who are hungry’

Peterhead announced prior to the Kelty Hearts game that striker Ola Adeyemo had been released from his contract.

Adeyemo joined from Cove Rangers in the summer and started the season in the side, scoring away to Clyde, but had not featured since the defeat to Queen’s Park on August 20 and had complained of an Achilles issue.

“I don’t really know what happened previously but we’d tried to get in touch with him and it was proving difficult,” added Robertson.

Ola Adeyemo, right, in action for Peterhead against Aberdeen. Image: SNS
Ola Adeyemo, right, in action for Peterhead against Aberdeen. Image: SNS

“He asked for his termination, so it was a bit of both really. I just want players who are committed to the team and want to be here.

“Whether that’s a stepping-stone to something better or to prolong their career, I just want guys who are hungry.

“I put Jordon Brown in the team against Kelty – he’d been out for a bit and he was arguably the best player.

“Particularly where we are, we need guys who are going to fight for the cause and want to be here.”

