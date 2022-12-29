Peterhead chairman Rodger Morrison tries to see positives in club’s future

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

While results have been far from ideal for Peterhead this season, chairman Rodger Morrison has to look on the bright side.

Their struggles on the field have been well-documented but off the park, Morrison feels their position is getting healthier.

They are indebted to the support of the local community, which has stuck by the Blue Toon despite their turmoil, and continues to find ways to aid them.

But Peterhead can also rely on a strong group of volunteers, such as those who turned out to try get the Clyde game on earlier this month.

“Although the results haven’t been great, the infrastructure is still very good,” said Morrison. “We’re in a fortunate position that the club is open seven days, courtesy of having the coffee shop which was a generous donation by my previous vice-chairman Iain Grant.

“It has been very successful. Like loads of other clubs, the pub (social club) side of it was great on a weekend but through the week was pretty dire. This coffee shop has certainly filled in that gap.

“We sell out our corporate hospitality every week and average 200 every home game. Any club that visits us tends to be amazed how many we manage to get.

“With the game against Clyde that was called off, we still had 200 up the stairs because they wanted to come for their Christmas lunch.

“The infrastructure of the club is still great, from a community angle as our facilities are used on a regular basis. We’ve built that up over many years and it does sustain the club.”

Numerous external projects have been completed, such as the repainting of Balmoor and the turnstiles being replaced by club sponsor Score. They may be cosmetic things but are all part of keeping the club functioning.

Morrison, 74, has been involved with Peterhead for more than 30 years and still has the drive to take the club forward.

However, as he acknowledges, it would only be prudent to start planning for the future and keeping the club in capable hands.

“At board level, we would like to expand a bit more,” he said. “There might be a few additions at the beginning of the year.

“We’re always looking for younger board members but it’s not necessarily about the finance, it’s about the time they take up.

“I have been looking to the future for a long time. I am passing on more to my vice-chairman, Les Hill, and while I’m not going yet, I want to leave an infrastructure at the club that I’m still proud of.

“I’m continually looking for new board members to continue the good work that’s been done during my tenure.

“I have been planning for some time when to step back but that’s not yet, particularly with the situation we’re in. I’ve still got a role to play at the club.”

They have undergone significant change in their playing squad, losing more than a dozen players in the summer, and the challenges in recruitment have been laid bare this season.

Twenty-four players were brought in, to combat the departures of their predecessors and a mounting injury list, but results have not been forthcoming.

“It’s been a strange time,” said Morrison. “Coming through the pandemic, your priority is just saving the club.

“Management, led by Jim (McInally) and the players, took a wage cut. Then, rightly or wrongly, we were just signing one-year contracts and obviously lost quite a few of our core players.

“The pleasing thing for me is we’re still a very well-supported club, especially on the commercial side. Just about every major employer in Peterhead is a patron of the club.”

Peterhead have undergone a pretty seismic change recently, with long-serving manager Jim McInally departing after 11 years at the club.

David Robertson is his replacement and keeping the Blue Toon in League One remains a pressing ask.

Turning round the club’s fortunes would be a much-needed fillip for the chairman.

“We’ve got a lot to be proud of as a club,” said Morrison. “The fans are sticking with us, even though we’re sitting bottom of League One.

“I’m really grateful for all the volunteers and the business community who continue to support us.

“Results are obviously what we’re looking for. Davie has come in with the first task of trying to stay up. It’s still manageable but we do need to start going on a winning run.

“It would give everyone a lift – especially me – if we were able to go on a winning run. It all depends on who we get in the window, as that could make all the difference.”