Peterhead: Dundee loanee Jack Wilkie tries to find positives amid difficult season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Peterhead FC

Peterhead: Dundee loanee Jack Wilkie tries to find positives amid difficult season

By Jamie Durent
February 17, 2023, 11:45 am Updated: February 17, 2023, 1:28 pm
Peterhead defender Jack Wilkie. Image: Duncan Brown
Peterhead defender Jack Wilkie. Image: Duncan Brown

Jack Wilkie feels he has benefitted from his season at Peterhead despite the club’s struggles on the park.

The Blue Toon are embroiled in a relegation battle but the teenage defender, on loan from Dundee, reckons there is plenty he has learned from his experiences.

Wilkie has featured regularly under both Jim McInally and David Robertson in his first taste of senior football.

The adversity he has faced has taught him more than if he had been parachuted into a winning side.

“If I didn’t have this season, then heading into the next one I’d have to start all over again. It’s bringing out my character,” said Wilkie.

“Everyone knows we haven’t won a lot of games. It has been tough after games trying to deal with it.

“I feel if I can get through situations like that, it will be put me in a good position.”

Jack Wilkie in action for Peterhead against Alloa Athletic. Image: Duncan Brown
Jack Wilkie in action for Peterhead against Alloa Athletic. Image: Duncan Brown

Sticking together in adversity

Wilkie continues to train during the week with his parent club, as well as two sessions with Peterhead.

He feels he can give more to the cause in the run-in, as the Blue Toon scrap for every point possible.

“The way we play, I’ve not been as on the ball as I would like to,” he added.

“Defensively, it’s helped me a lot and I feel I’ve got so much more to offer the team.

“I feel I can give so much more. I just need to express myself and show my team-mates what I’ve got.

“When things aren’t going well, you need to stay together as a team and help each other out.

“You want to express yourself but certain situations in the game don’t let you do it. I’ve just got to deal with it.”

Consistency difficult as squad overhauled

The squad has been overhauled massively this season, with more than 30 players signed between the two managers.

It has been difficult to establish any sort of consistency with the frequent changes to the starting line-up.

“We’re trying to get the system right and I think some of the boys coming in are going to help with that,” added Wilkie.

“There’s been a lot of chopping and changing but we’ve got to keep positive.

“Jordon Brown came in and played consistently then got injured. We’ve been trying to find the balance in midfield and there’s been changes in formation at times.

“It is difficult but that’s what I’ve got to adapt to. There’s going to be a lot more experiences like this.”

Peterhead's Kieran Shanks is mobbed by his teammates after his goal. Image: Duncan Brown.
Peterhead’s Kieran Shanks is mobbed by his teammates after his goal. Image: Duncan Brown.

Peterhead and tomorrow’s opponents Clyde are well adrift of the rest in League One, with 18 points separating the two sides from automatic safety.

Robertson’s only win as manager came when the two sides met at Balmoor last month and it looks to be a straight battle between the two clubs for automatic relegation and the play-offs, with 12 games left.

“We can only focus on ourselves,” said Wilkie. “If we focus on Clyde too much, boys might start to over-think stuff and the nerves might take over.

“If we pick up as many points as we can, that’s us done our job. The aim is to stay up and if we focus on Clyde too much, it’ll distract us.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Peterhead FC

Peterhead manager David Robertson. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Peterhead players need no reminder of importance of Clyde game - David Robertson
John Allan was the top scorer on Shetland last year. Image: Brian Gray Photography
John Allan: The amateur player signed from Shetland determined to seize his chance at…
Pittodrie Stadium in the 1920s. Image: Supplied.
Aberdeen's record 13-0 win in 1923 left a dark cloud over Peterhead FC
New Peterhead signing Jack MacIver made his debut against Alloa. Image: Duncan Brown.
Alloa 1-0 Peterhead: Blue Toon remain level on points with Clyde at bottom of…
Peterhead midfielder Andy McCarthy. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Peterhead: Andy McCarthy reveals challenges of massive squad overhaul
Peterhead manager David Robertson. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Peterhead: David Robertson lifts lid on rapid recruitment process
New Peterhead signing Jack MacIver in action for Formartine United. Image: Brian Smith
Jack MacIver hopes to use Peterhead move as push for full-time return
Jack MacIver in action for Huntly. Image: Brian Smith
Peterhead sign Jack MacIver on loan from Formartine United
Stuart McKenzie started in goal for Peterhead following his move from Cove Rangers. Image: Duncan Brown.
Peterhead 1-3 Queen of the South: Blue Toon drop to bottom spot after Doonhamers…
New Peterhead signing Elie Ikwa. Image: Racing Club Warwick
Peterhead: David Robertson pleased with 'hunger' of new boys Elie Ikwa and Josh Oyinsan

Most Read

1
Union Street Aberdeen
Union Street in Aberdeen closed after loose lead fixing is found hanging from a…
2
16-year-old Alise Driksna has been found.
Missing teenager Alise Driksna from Inverness has been traced
3
Elle Binnie leaving court. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Woman led police on ‘disgraceful’ high-speed chase through Aberdeen
4
Stacey Adams is worried her two children Lilly- Grace and Mason are unwell because of the mould and damp in their council home. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Shocking pictures show Aberdeen mum’s battle with mould after children become ‘constantly unwell’
5
bijou Buckie
Bijou by the Sea: Moray businessman hopes to lease ‘unique’ coastal restaurant near Buckie
6
To go with story by Nicola Sinclair. Broadford community consultation Picture shows; Broadford community event. Broadford. Supplied by Cllr John Finlayson Date; 09/02/2023
Skye community turns out in force to support plans for new Broadford school development
7
Sean Hubbard. Image: DC Thomson
Teen assaulted girl, 15, he thought stole his alcohol
8
Peterhead Community Hospital. Image: Google.
Safety fears at Peterhead hospital as legionella detected
9
The crash happened on the A9 between Tain and the Dornoch Bridge. Image: Google Maps
Woman who died in A9 crash near Tain named
10
A Stagecoach bus that came off the road on the A90 between Mintlaw and Fraserburgh today. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
GALLERY: Dramatic images as Storm Otto brings 100mph winds to north

More from Press and Journal

Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds despairs following the defeat to Hamilton Accies. Image: Simon Wootton/SNS.
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds 'floored' by second-half display in 3-0 defeat to Hamilton
Aberdeen interim boss Barry Robson. Image: SNS
Barry Robson says Aberdeen's loss to Celtic showed Dons are still recovering from recent…
Hamilton Accies' Lucas De Bolle scores the opener against Inverness. Image: Simon Wootton/SNS.
Caley Thistle 0-3 Hamilton Accies - The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star…
Jonny Hayes and Graeme Shinnie during Aberdeen's 4-0 loss to Celtic. Image: SNS
Celtic 4-0 Aberdeen – The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star man as…
Ross County manager Malky MacKay. Images: Rob Casey
Ross County boss Malky Mackay has complaints over Owura Edwards' red card in 1-0…
St Mirren's Declan Gallagher scores to make it 1-0 against Ross County. Image: Rob Casey/SNS Group
St Mirren 1-0 Ross County - The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star…
Valentine's Day in MJ's house - family noticeboard style.
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: Thoughts on love, all the kinds, and cereal
Our Rab nearly bought a boiler suit. Nearly...
RAB MCNEIL: Readers, I nearly bought a boilersuit...
Post Thumbnail
Highland League: Rothes get the better of Forres in Moray derby
Aspiring chef Brody Paterson will head to London next month for the Springboard Future Chef competition. Image: Phil Downie Photography.
Inverurie teenager preparing to cook up a storm at FutureChef finals in London

Editor's Picks

Most Commented